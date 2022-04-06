Wendy Williams Smiles In Rare New Photo & Cryptically Says She’s ‘Ready’ Amid Legal Issues

The former talk show host took to her Instagram to tell fans that she’s ‘ready,’ but didn’t divulge more details.

Wendy Williams had a huge grin on her face in a new Instagram photo on Wednesday April 6. In the caption, the 57-year-old TV personality simply wrote that she was “ready,” although she didn’t explain what she was ready for exactly. She did also include a smiling emoji though. Wendy did look great though, rocking a leopard-print fur coat, over a black dress, while carrying a huge Louis Vuitton purse.

While Wendy didn’t explain what she was ready for, she has been facing legal trouble from her bank Wells Fargo, which filed documents in February saying that Wendy was an “incapacitated person.” The banks claim after a lawyer for Wendy said that the talk show host had been denied access to her accounts for two weeks. Wendy has filed a lawsuit to seek legal action against the bank. The bank said that Wendy was in need of a guardianship. Wendy had also been on an extended hiatus from her now-cancelled show due to her struggles with Graves disease.

While Wendy had been away from The Wendy Williams Show, a number of guest hosts filled in for her, until it was announced in February that her substitute Sherri Shepherd would be receiving her own talk show, which will air in place of Wendy’s. Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Mort Marcus and Ira Bernstein announced that it was “bittersweet” to start the new project. “We all have a great love and affinity for Wendy,” they said in a statement at the time. “Since Wendy is still not available to host the show as she continues on her road to recovery, we believe it is best for our fans, stations and advertising partners to start making this transition now. We hope to be able to work with Wendy again in the future, and continue to wish her a speedy and full recovery.”

Before the cancellation was announced, Wendy had taken a video on a beach, announcing that she was “going back stronger” in the near future. In a Good Morning America interview after the cancellation, the host said that she anticipated that she’d be returning to the show in no time. “Give me about three months,” she said. “There are private things that I have to deal with and then I’ll be ready to come back and be free and ready to do my thing. Keep watching because I’m going to be back on The Wendy Show, bigger and brighter than ever.”