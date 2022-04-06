Kris Jenner Debuts Longer Hair Makeover With Bangs: See Her Look Before & After

While attending the launch of Kylie and Kendall Jenner’s new makeup collection, Kris Jenner showed off a brand new hairstyle, which was much different than the look we’re used to seeing her rock!

Kris Jenner changed things up with her look for a night out on April 5. The KarJenner matriarch ditched her usual short, cropped hairstyle for a longer wig. The chin-length, sleek, straight bob featured bangs, which were swept to the side. Kris looked just like one of her own daughters with the longer-than-usual locks. The look was for the launch of Kylie Jenner’s latest makeup collaboration with Kendall Jenner, which featured a celebratory dinner.

The family certainly has a lot to celebrate lately. Later this month, the first episode of their new Hulu show, The Kardashians, will premiere. Kris actually promoted the show on the April 5 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show just this week. The new venture comes after 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E! KUWTK ended in June 2021, so it’s been almost a year since we’ve had KarJenner content on our screens!

Another reason to celebrate in the KarJenner household is the recent marriage of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The two got engaged in Oct. 2021, and eloped in Las Vegas after the Grammy Awards on April 3. Kourtney and Travis got together at the end of 2020 after years of friendship, and their relationship will be heavily documented on The Kardashians. This is a major turning point for Kourtney, who pulled away from having her personal life on-camera during the last few years of KUWTK.

Previews for the upcoming show have also revealed that Kourtney and Travis are trying to have a baby together. The family is continuously growing, as Kylie welcomed Kris’s most recent grandchild just two months ago on Feb. 2. She now shares two children with her on/off partner, Travis Scott. Ahead of The Kardashians premiere, Kris and her three oldest daughters will be sitting down with Robin Roberts in a tell-all interview, which will air on ABC on April 6 at 8:00 p.m.