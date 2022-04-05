Jessica Simpson Rocks A Bikini & Sunglasses As She Poses For Sexy New Photo

Jessica Simpson showed off her fabulous figure when she rocked a tiny bikini with cool floral sunglasses in a sexy new photo.

Jessica Simpson is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram photo. The 41-year-old sat in a cool rattan cacoon chair while wearing a tiny gold bikini that showed off her toned legs. She topped her look off with oversized sunglasses and a straw hat.

In the photo, captioned, “Texi Cali,” Jessica had her blonde hair down in natural waves while wearing round sunglasses that were outlined with pretty daisies. She covered up her body with a straw fedora and had her toned legs on full display.

Jessica posted another photo to her Instagram story rocking the same outfit, but this time with shoes. She captioned the photo, “The best pool shoes,” as she wore the Tumile Platform Wedge Slide in Clear from her namesake collection. The wedges were super high with two clear straps across the front of her foot.

Jessica has been on a roll with her outfits lately and just recently she rocked a plunging V-neck Jessica Simpson Hsn Gabbie Hi-Low Dress in Leopard which has a thigh-high slit on the side of the skirt, revealing her toned legs.

She accessorized her look with a pair of Jessica Simpson Jaycin Heel Sandal in Gold Metallic Snake and a Jacquie Aiche Crescent Silver Necklace.

Another one of our favorite looks from her was her pink floral Jessica Simpson Hsn Gabbie Hi-Low Dress in Paisley Grove which has a low-cut neckline and another plunging slit on the side of her skirt. She topped her look off with a brown floral suede jacket and a pair of pink Jessica Simpson Pisila Platform Sandal in Powder Puff.