Jessica Simpson Looks Like A Real-Life Barbie In Pink Minidress At Daughter’s 3rd Birthday

Jessica Simpson went all out for her daughter Birdie’s third birthday, rocking a hot pink look at the Barbie-themed celebration.

Jessica Simpson was nothing short of fabulous for her daughter Birdie‘s third birthday, sharing a carousel of colorful photos on March 22 along with numerous videos uploaded to her Instagram stories. In the pics, Jessica wore a hot pink minidress and sported her signature blonde locks in voluptuous curls — perfect for the Barbie’s dream house theme!

“Birdie’s dream house party was tutu cute!” the shoe designer exclaimed in the caption of her family photos on Tuesday. “I can’t believe our girl is 3!”

The mom-of-three also shouted out Balloon and Paper for “mesmerizing all of us with stunning rainbow installations,” which can be seen throughout the little one’s party. The numerous rainbow-colored arches were definitely fit for a birthday princess!

Jessica also made sure to name XO Bloom for their “gorgeous florals” and Wham Bam Events for “creating the vision, talent and passion to working so hard to creating the perfect day.” Part of that incredible “vision” can be seen in some of Jessica’s snaps, including the one below where she posed with daughter Maxwell in a life size Barbie doll box. Jessica of course looked exactly like Barbie herself!

Little Birdie has definitely gotten bigger by the day! It seems like yesterday the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer was celebrating her youngest daughter’s second birthday. For that occasion, the family took a pic that featured mom Jessica, dad Eric Johnson, daughter Maxwell and son Ace with Birdie as they held donuts. “We started Birdie’s birthday celebration the moment she woke up with her favorite breakfast…DONUTS 🍩🎉 I can’t believe my baby is 2.”

In addition to doing the best for her children, Jessica has also been putting in the time to working on herself. In November, she celebrated being four years sober. The singer reflected on the moment she decided to be sober in 2017 with a deeply moving post. On top of that, she also recently lost 100 pounds and has been showing off the incredible results. It’s safe to say Jessica and her kids are living their best lives!