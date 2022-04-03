Pete Davidson & Scott Disick Bond While Kourtney Kardashian Kisses Travis Barker At The Grammys

Pete Davidson had a little fun with new buddy Scott Disick, delivering pizza to Scott’s house as Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker attend the Grammys.

Delivery never looked so stylish! Pete Davidson and recent buddy Scott Disick bonded again on Sunday night, joking around together as Scott thanked Pete for delivering pizza to his house. While Scott’s ex Kourtney Kardashian locked lips passionately with fiancé Travis Barker on the Grammy Awards red carpet, Pete and Scott weren’t bothered by a chill night in, proving their friendship is starting to run deeper.

In the video, posted to Scott’s Instagram story, Pete appears to be leaving Scott’s house, rocking a trademark casual t-shirt, overshirt, and backward hat. Waving to Scott as he prepares to head out and drive away, one thing hilariously stands out: Pete’s choice of vehicle, a tiny luxury Range Rover type vehicle with no doors. As Scott calls to Pete “Thanks for the pizza,” Pete, right in on the joke, replies “Hey, anytime man, have a great night.” Scott captioned the video “Gotta love post mates.” Whether Pete actually brought Scott a slice or not, the hilarity that ensued when the two men imagined if Pete really utilized the pink car for Postmates deliveries was just too good.

Ever since Pete and Kim first kicked their romance off in 2021, Pete and Scott have found each other closer and closer together, especially given Scott & Kourtney’s continued co-parenting of kids Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick. Though Pete and Travis have been friends for years, Pete has still managed to find common ground with Scott, and clearly ultimately charm him. Scott and Travis were even recently seen cordially attending one of Scott’s son Reign’s baseball games.

Although Scott and Pete’s relationship has clearly been budding as of late, he also has a history of connection with Pete. He even reportedly “played Cupid” back in the day when it came to introducing Pete and Kim after her fateful appearance on ‘Saturday Night Live‘ back in 2021, where she and Pete shared a smooch as Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch. According to an exclusive source, HL learned, Scott was one of the first to urge Kim to go for it after she sensed a connection between the two.