Kelsea Ballerini Slays High Slit Gown At 2022 Grammys

While walking the 2022 Grammys red carpet, Kelsea Ballerini was absolutely glowing in her gorgeous and sexy look.

Kelsea Ballerini was an absolute vision at the 2022 Grammy Awards. Kelsea walked the red carpet before heading inside to the star-studded ceremony, and she looked beyond amazing. For the event, Kelsea wore a strapless black dress, with a thigh-high leg slit up one side. The black dress had a big white bow across the midsection, adding some flair to the otherwise simple ensemble.

The country singer’s beauty look was just as stunning, too. She wore her hair slicked down at the top, leading into big, loose curls at the bottom, and had on dark eye makeup to off-set the otherwise subtle products used. She also accessorized with open-toed black shoes to complete her gorgeous red carpet ensemble.

Kelsea is at the Grammys as a presenter, although she has no nominations herself this year. However, she was previously nominated for Best New Artist in 2017, as well as Best Country Album (for Unapologetically) in 2019. Kelsea has become a staple at music awards shows over the last several years, and also attended the ACM Awards in March. She performed alongside host Dolly Parton at the event.

Later this month, Kelsea will also return to host the CMT Music Awards for the second year in a row. At the show, Kelsea is also nominated for Video of the Year and Collaborative Video of the Year, for “Half of My Hometown” with Kenny Chesney, and CMT Performance of the Year, for “I Quit Drinking” with LANY from the 2021 CMT Music Awards. Kelsea will be performing at the show on April 11, as well.

Additionally, Kelsea was just recently announced as the newest face of Covergirl. Plus, she revealed that she has a brand new song, “Heartfirst,” coming out on April 8. After a busy year of touring with the Jonas Brothers in 2021, Kelsea is back in the process of getting new music out for her fans, which they’ve been waiting for ever since the release of her March 2020 album, Kelsea.