Kelsea Ballerini Is The New Face Of Covergirl: See Her Stunning Debut Ad

It’s official! Kelsea Ballerini is the new COVERGIRL & she looked flawless in the new ad for the cosmetics brand.

Kelsea Ballerini is officially the new COVERGIRL and we could not be more excited. The 28-year-old singer looked flawless in the new ad which pictures her wearing neutral makeup featuring a smokey eye with voluminous lashes and a glossy pink lip. In the photo, Kelsea rocked a flowy white peasant dress with three-quarter sleeves while her blonde hair was down in loose waves.

Kelsea gushed about working with the brand in a statement, “I’ve been a fan of COVERGIRL for as long as I can remember. I’ve always had an iconic tube of COVERGIRL mascara in my makeup bag, and I even wrote in my journal at age 14 that one day I dreamed of being a COVERGIRL.”

Kelsea continued, “Makeup is another creative outlet for me, and I’ve always said if I wasn’t doing music, I would probably be a makeup artist! I’m excited and honored to partner with COVERGIRL, and I can’t wait to share more about my favorite products from the brand.”

Meanwhile, Kelsea shared a gorgeous video of herself on Instagram, wearing a white maxi dress while strumming her white guitar and singing a fabulous version of the Covergirl theme song. She shared the sweet video with the caption, “EASY, BREEZY, BEAUTIFUL Y’ALL!!! Being a @covergirl has been on my bucket list since I was a little girl.”

Her caption continued, “They’ve always felt approachable to me through every age, phase of life, or occasion. From playing with makeup in middle school to getting ready for some of the biggest stages I’ve been lucky enough to perform on. It’s a full circle moment and I’m so happy to officially join the CG family.”