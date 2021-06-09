Kelsea Ballerini Channels Barbie In A Neon Pink Leather Corset & Pants At CMT Awards

The hostest with the mostess is here! Kelsea Ballerini has arrived to the CMT Music Awards and looks gorgeous in her one of many outfits of the evening!

Make room for Kelsea Ballerini, ya’ll! The country songstress and co-host of the CMT Music Awards has arrived at the big event looking extra fabulous. The ‘hole in the bottle’ singer rocked a hot pink, metallic, all-leather look. Looking like a real-life Barbie doll, Kelsea had her long blonde hair in waves and took on the latest TikTok hair trend by putting baby braids at the crown of her head. She looks amazing!

Plus, you have to notice the singer’s glowing skin, courtesy of Nashville’s Skin Pharm — a favorite of country’s biggest stars. Kelsea reportedly visited the skincare clinic ahead of tonight’s co-hosting duties, where she used a variety of their products and treatments, specifically her fave, the Vitamin C serum!

Kelsea opened up in a recent interview about her prep for the CMT Music Awards and working alongside her co-host, Kane Brown. “It’s been forever since we have really done anything,” Ballerini recently told CMT’s Cody Alan. “It’s nice to be able to do something with people, especially to do something with fans, and involving music and to put all of that into hosting something like the ’CMT Awards’ is amazing.” Kane added, “We have never done anything before. Me and her husband have been on tour together before, stuff like that.” Kelsea jumped in saying, ““It’s all in the family.”

Kelsea, who will hit the road with the Jonas Brothers on tour this year, will debut her song with LANY’s Paul Klein at tonight’s event, in the midst of her hosting duties. She is nominated this evening for Video of the Year for “hole in the bottle,” as well as Female Video of the Year (“hole in the bottle”), and CMT Performance of the Year (“The Other Girl,” with Halsey, from the 2020 CMT Music Awards).