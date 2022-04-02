See Pics

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra Enjoy Rainy Day Lunch Date Ahead Of GRAMMY Awards

News Writer

Nick Jonas kept Priyanka Chopra close as the duo left a rainy day lunch date ahead of the GRAMMY awards.

Rain or shine, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra‘s dates stay on! The duo didn’t let a slightly gloomy dose of weather get them down, adorably enjoying an afternoon out the day before they gear up for music’s biggest night, the annual GRAMMY awards. Choosing bundled-up, casual outfits and protective facial coverings as they walked to their black car, Nick and Priyanka proved a relaxed, low-effort date can be just as dreamy as a night out at the Oscars.

In the new photos, Nick and Priyanka rocked stylish streetwear as they stepped out together. Nick showed California some love with a graphic “2Pac” ball cap, completing his look with a color-blocked bomber jacket, black joggers, white sneakers, and a shoulder bag. For her part, Priyanka was the picture of an upscale soccer mom, looking stunning and classic in a lengthy black puffer vest, a turtleneck sweater, and fitted trousers.

Though Priyanka may look like a CEO on the go, she’s actually been in full new-mom mode, and welcomed her first child, just over two months ago via surrogate. The happy parents revealed the joyful news via Instagram back on January 21st, sharing that although they request their privacy as they adjust to parenthood, they are “overjoyed” about their new addition. They’ve been slowly working one-on-one date nights back into their weekly menu since then and were spotted at Nobu Malibu on Feb. 21 on their first night out together since welcoming a baby.

Although they’ve been laying low, Nick and Priyanka have still been doing nothing but celebrating, and Priyanka shared adorable photos on Mar. 19 of the duo exchanged a sweet kiss during a traditional Holi celebration, the Hindu festival of colors. A festival honoring rebirth that involves covering oneself in multicolored powder, Priyanka and Nick looked overjoyed to be participating in the fun together.