‘RHOA’ Alum Eva Marcille Pregnant with 4th Child: Congrats!

Full house! The reality star announced she and husband Mike Sterling are adding another little one to their bunch on Apr. 1.

Oh baby! Eva Marcille, 37, is expecting her 4th child! The Real Housewives Of Atlanta alumnus shared the happy news on Instagram on Apr. 1, 2022, telling her 4.6 million followers “the cat is out of the bag!”.

Though it was April Fool’s Day, Eva’s wasn’t kidding about her new kiddo. She was over the moon in her announcement, which included a sweet shot of her and husband Mike Sterling hugging during a scenic vacation. In the photo, he wrapped his arm around his love, who looked low-key wearing a burgundy Yankees hat, sunglasses, and a heather grey hoodie which matcher her love’s.

“And another one!!!! We are so excited that the cat is out of the bag!” Adding some humor, Eva joked “There goes my summer!” She wrapped her message, saying, “But I could not be happier.”

The beauty also reposted her hubby’s original Instagram announcement. The joyful reveal said, “My wife, Eva and I are so excited to welcome our new addition, baby Madison, into the Sterling family coming this fall.” He added a shout-out to friend Demetric Dotson, telling him, “You’re about to be a godfather.”

Eva and Mike already have two sons: Maverick, 2, and Michael Jr., 2. Eva also has a daughter, named Marley Rae, 8, from her relationship with singer Kevin McCall.

The couple’s latest addition comes as a bit of a surprise. Though Eva’s been open about wanting to expand the family, complications with her past pregnancies made family planning a tough decision.

“I always said I wanted five, right?” she said during an appearance on The Daily Dish in Mar. 2020. “Well, I said I wanted none, and then I met the man of my dreams, and I said I wanted five, but now after having complications, like, a lot of complications with the last pregnancy, I’m not super eager to, like, jump in and find out that it’s positive on the stick,” she admitted.