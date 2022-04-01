Demi Lovato Honors Ukrainian Refugees With New ‘Choose Love’ Tattoo: Photo

The ‘Cool for the Summer’ hitmaker’s new ink is in gothic font and was done by Ukrainian tattoo artist Gusak.

Demi Lovato got a new tattoo to support Ukraine. The 29-year-old singer debuted their new ink, which reads “choose love” in gothic gradient font, on Instagram Mach 31. The tattoo is written on Demi’s forearm, as seen in the black-and-white image they shared.

In their caption, Demi revealed that Ukrainian tattoo artist Gusak was the mastermind behind their special new ink. “Thank you, @gusak_tattoo it was such an honor learning about your home country,” they wrote.

Demi also revealed that their tattoo was “inspired” by Choose Love, a nonprofit involved in helping displaced Ukrainians who have fled amidst Russia’s attacks. Demi revealed they’re taking part in Choose Love’s Ukraine Crisis Relief fundraiser, which gives donors the chance to win time with the “Cool For The Summer” hitmaker it the studio and hear their new music.

Choose Love shared Demi’s post to their own Instagram page and thanked the superstar for their involvement. “We are so honored to have Demi’s support, thank you for choosing love, and using your platform to stand in solidarity with refugees around the world,” the organization wrote.

This is the second tattoo Demi’s gotten in 2022. The Disney alum, who came out as non-binary in May. 2021 and uses the they/their pronoun, got a dramatic spider design on the left side of their skull in January. Demi had paid a visit to famous tattoo artist Dr. Woo shortly after they reportedly completed another rehab stint.

For more backstory, Demi reportedly sought treatment at an Utah facility, and is now “doing well” at home per Page Six. The Texas native was last in rehab after they nearly lost their life in an overdose back in 2018, which they spoke openly about in their powerful documentary Dancing With The Devil.