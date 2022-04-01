See Pic

Demi Lovato Honors Ukrainian Refugees With New ‘Choose Love’ Tattoo: Photo

Demi Lovato
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
US First Lady Jill Biden attends a celebration to mark Black History Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2022. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host Black History Month celebration, Washington, Usa - 28 Feb 2022
US Vice President Kamala Harris (C) during her meeting with Polish and US soldiers at the 1st Airlift Base in Warsaw, Poland, 11 March 2022. The visit of the US vice president is a demonstration of the United States' support for NATO's eastern flank allies in the face of the Russian invasion in Ukraine. US Vice Psocieresident Kamala Harris visits Poland, Warsaw - 11 Mar 2022
Artem Chigvintsev PUBG Mobile's #FIGHT4THEAMAZON Event, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Dec 2019
London, UNITED KINGDOM - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe. Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Mario Pietrangeli / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 20 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Cool for the Summer’ hitmaker’s new ink is in gothic font and was done by Ukrainian tattoo artist Gusak.

Demi Lovato got a new tattoo to support Ukraine. The 29-year-old singer debuted their new ink, which reads “choose love” in gothic gradient font, on Instagram Mach 31. The tattoo is written on Demi’s forearm, as seen in the black-and-white image they shared.

In their caption, Demi revealed that Ukrainian tattoo artist Gusak was the mastermind behind their special new ink. “Thank you, @gusak_tattoo it was such an honor learning about your home country,” they wrote.

Demi also revealed that their tattoo was “inspired” by Choose Love, a nonprofit involved in helping displaced Ukrainians who have fled amidst Russia’s attacks. Demi revealed they’re taking part in Choose Love’s Ukraine Crisis Relief fundraiser, which gives donors the chance to win time with the “Cool For The Summer” hitmaker it the studio and hear their new music.

Choose Love shared Demi’s post to their own Instagram page and thanked the superstar for their involvement. “We are so honored to have Demi’s support, thank you for choosing love, and using your platform to stand in solidarity with refugees around the world,” the organization wrote.

Related Gallery

Demi Lovato -- Photos Of The Singer & Former Disney Star

Valencia, CA - Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus Step out to the Space Jam Premiere at Six Flags Magic Mountain. Pictured: Demi Lovato and Noah Cyrus BACKGRID USA 30 JUNE 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Demi Lovato was spotted sporting A Funky New Mullet While on the set of a music video of an unreleased song with Rapper G-Eazy in Los Angeles, CA. 09 Jun 2021 Pictured: Demi Lovato. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA761267_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Demi Lovato iHeartRadio Music Awards, Arrivals, Dolby Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 27 May 2021

Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato (Photo: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock)

This is the second tattoo Demi’s gotten in 2022. The Disney alum, who came out as non-binary in May. 2021 and uses the they/their pronoun, got a dramatic spider design on the left side of their skull in January. Demi had paid a visit to famous tattoo artist Dr. Woo shortly after they reportedly completed another rehab stint.

For more backstory, Demi reportedly sought treatment at an Utah facility, and is now “doing well” at home per Page Six. The Texas native was last in rehab after they nearly lost their life in an overdose back in 2018, which they spoke openly about in their powerful documentary Dancing With The Devil.