Angelina Jolie Gets Caught In The Rain While Strolling Through Rome In Heels: Photos

Angelina Jolie
News Writer

Angelina Jolie didn’t let the rain stop her from exploring The Eternal City in such an elegant outfit on March 30.

Angelina Jolie went for a stroll in Rome, Italy on March 30 — while it was raining. The 46-year-old star was pictured walking around The Eternal City as it began to pour, causing her to take shelter under her personal tour guide’s black umbrella. Angelina continued to sightsee while staying comfortably dry beside her male companion.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie walks in the rain in Rome, Italy on March 30 (Photo: Mega)

The Maleficent actress looked so gorgeous while out and about in the historic city. She rocked a black wool dress that showcased her incredible figure, including her long legs. She added an extra layer with a stylish oversized coat that reached to her feet. Angelina’s choice of footwear was a pair of tan heels, and she also opted to wear a protective black face mask amidst rising cases of COVID-19 in Europe.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie in Rome, Italy on March 30 (Photo: Mega)

Angelina wasn’t joined by any of her six childrenMaddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, Knox, 13, and Vivienne, 13 — on her trip to Rome. As a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), Angelina is constantly traveling to different countries in her humanitarian efforts activism. She was recently in Yemen, where citizens are facing atrocities similar to Ukrainians.

“As we continue to watch the horrors unfolding in Ukraine, and call for an immediate end to the conflict and humanitarian access, I’m here in Yemen to support people who also desperately need peace,” she wrote on Instagram during her trip overseas. The Eternals star went on to explain that the situation in Yemen “is one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world.”

Angelina previously shared that she was working with the UNHCR on February 25, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, where she called for people to donate to help Ukrainian refugees. She also shared a heartbreaking letter from a girl in Afghanistan to further show people the issues that Afghan women face in an emotional Instagram post on February 6.