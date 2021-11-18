Fashion

Angelina Jolie Stuns In Lacy Black Dress Under Long Coat While Leaving Event In L.A.

Angelina Jolie looked absolutely gorgeous when she wore a floor-length black lace gown underneath an oversized black coat while at an event in LA.

Angelina Jolie, 46, always makes a statement no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended an event for Guerlain at Vespertine Restaurant in Los Angeles on Nov. 17. For the occasion, Angelina rocked a completely sheer black lace dress that ended at the floor and she wore a mid-length oversized black peacoat on top.

The actress accessorized with a pair of sky-high satin black platform stilettos, a black leather clutch, a simple diamond choker necklace, and a gorgeous blowout with her hair swept to the side.

Angelina has been rocking a slew of gorgeous outfits lately, especially while promoting her new film, Eternals, which hit theaters on Nov. 5. One of our favorite looks from her was her sleeveless Valentino Fall 2018 Couture gown that had a tight, embroidered bodice while the skirt poofed out from her waist and ended in a poofy, brocade ballgown.

Another one of our favorite looks was her outfit at the London premiere. She opted to wear a custom Valentino Haute Couture ensemble designed by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. The outfit featured a baggy white button-down blouse tucked into a poofy, high-waisted black satin skirt that was pleated. On top of her blouse, she donned a black blazer.

Valentino has been her go-to designer while promoting the film and she looked fabulous at the after-party when she wore a loose, bright green cape gown with a pair of simple nude Casadei Blade Pumps.

Without a doubt, though, our favorite red carpet look from her recently was the strapless metallic silver custom Versace Spring/Summer 2022 gown she wore to the Rome Film Festival. The dress hugged her toned framed perfectly and was super tight on the bodice while the waist was cinched in with a knot on the side. The rest of the gown flowed into a slinky, pleated skirt.