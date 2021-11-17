See Pics

Angelina Jolie Shares Throwback Of Son Maddox To Fight For Change In His Home Country, Cambodia

angelina jolie
Keizo Mori/UPI/Shutterstock
From Sept. 10, 2004. A paparazzo was arrested after he was discovered hiding in bushes outside a daycare center attended by Jolie's adopted son, authorities said. Photographer Clint Brewer, 25, was trying to take pictures of 4-year-old Maddox Jolie-Pitt, according to Cindy Guagenti, a publicist for Jolie's partner, Brad Pitt PEOPLE MADDOX JOLIE-PITT, VENICE, Italy
Maddox Jolie-PittAngelina Jolie shopping with her children, Maddox and Shiloh, New York, America - 16 Jun 2007June 16, 2007 - New York City.Angelina Jolie takes Shiloh and Maddox to Lee's Art Shop in New York City.Photo ® Henry Lamb/Photowire/BEImages
Maddox Jolie-PittAngelina Jolie picking her son Maddox Jolie-Pitt up from school, the Lycee Francais De New York, New York, America - 02 Oct 2007
Angelina Jolie Pitt, Maddox Jolie Pitt Actress Angelina Jolie talks to her son Maddox, her adopted child from Cambodia, in New Orleans' Lower 9th Ward. Angelina Jolie Pitt adopted Maddox in 2002, and a year later opened a foundation in his name in Cambodia's northwestern Battambang province, which helps fund health care, education and conservation projects in rural Cambodia. She first came to Cambodia 16 years ago to film "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider." She's back now for another movie, "First They Killed My Father," as a director, and the subject matter is a far cry from Lara Croft Cambodia Angelina Returns, New Orleans, USA View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Angelina Jolie rarely posts photos of her kids but she shared a throwback of her son, Maddox, to help fight for change in Cambodia, his home country.

Angelina Jolie, 46, has always been adamant about helping world issues and her latest venture is to help promote change in Cambodia. Cambodia is where her adopted son, Maddox, 20, is from, and to help fight for change, she shared a very rare throwback of Maddox as a baby. You can see the photo, HERE.

angelina jolie
Angelina Jolie & her son Maddox. (Keizo Mori/UPI/Shutterstock)

Angelina captioned the slideshow, “We’ve launched a biodiversity survey with Flora & Fauna International to map the plants and animals still in the forest of Cambodia’s Samlout district as a baseline for their protection and conservation in the future, since we do not yet know how much endangered wildlife remains. It’s just one example of the devastating impact of deforestation globally – and why world leaders must be held to their promises.”

She then posted a picture of herself wearing a low-cut, black spaghetti strap tank top while holding baby Maddox, as they both looked off into the distance.

Related Gallery

Angelina Jolie Out & About With Her Kids: Photos With Shiloh, The Twins & More

EXCLUSIVE: Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some grocery shopping with daughter Vivienne at Gelson's Supermarket in Hollywood, CA. The 'Eternals' Star & Doting Mom was seen holding her daughter tight and being really affectionate as they browsed the aisles and filled their shopping cart with goods. The two shopped for about 40 minutes before paying for and bagging their own groceries. 05 Nov 2021 Pictured: Angelina Jolie was spotted doing some grocery shopping with daughter Vivienne at Gelson's Supermarket in Hollywood, CA. The 'Eternals' Star & Doting Mom was seen holding her daughter tight and being really affectionate as they browsed the aisles and filled their shopping cart with goods. The two shopped for about 40 minutes before paying for and bagging their own groceries. Photo credit: @CelebCandidly / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA802727_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Knox Jolie-Pitt Angelina Jolie shopping in London, UK - 28 Oct 2021 Angelina Jolie out shopping at Dover Street Market and Regent Street
Zahara Jolie-Pitt and Valentina Paloma Pinault 'Eternals' cast at private members club, London, UK - 27 Oct 2021

In one of the photos from the slideshow, Angelina wrote, “In 2003, no long after meeting my son Maddox, I set up a foundation in the Samlout district of Cambodia. It’s entirely locally run, and we have been involved in forest protection and biodiversity conservation for nearly twenty years.”

Angelina continued, “Since then, we’ve seen tens of thousands of hectares of pristine forest lost to illegal logging, land encroachment, and poaching, as Cambodia experiences one of the fastest rates of forest loss in the world.”

The picture Angelina posted of Maddox when he was so young, and since then, he has grown into a mature adult.