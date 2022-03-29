Zoe Kravitz Throws Shade At Will Smith For ‘Screaming Profanities & Assaulting’ Chris Rock At Oscars

Zoe Kravitz is Team Chris in the big debate over the slap heard around the world as she shows off her sleek Oscars gown.

Zoe Kravitz has chosen a side in the Will Smith and Chris Rock Oscars drama. She threw some shade at Will Smith who stormed on stage and slapped Chris after making a joke about has chosen a side in theandOscars drama. She threw some shade at Will Smith who stormed on stage and slapped Chris after making a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head after opening up about her struggles with alopecia. The Batman star uploaded a pic of her at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party rocking a sleek white gown with a plunging keyhole, which can be seen here.

“and here is a picture of my dress at the party after the award show -where we are apparently screaming profanities and assaulting people on stage now,” she captioned the pic, referencing Will’s behavior. It’s clear that she’s team Chris for this one. She certainly isn’t the first celeb to react to Chris and Will’s feud and likely won’t be the last.

Jabari Banks, who plays Will’s character in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, HollywoodLife. “I have mixed feelings about it. The number one rule in Hollywood is that women and children you stay clear of. He took a vow and that was to stand up for his Jada and that is what he did,” he told HL. “For better or for worse, he stood up from Jada.” who plays Will’s character in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reboot, weighed in on the slap heard around the world while talking EXCLUSIVELY with“I have mixed feelings about it. The number one rule in Hollywood is that women and children you stay clear of. He took a vow and that was to stand up for his Jada and that is what he did,” he told. “For better or for worse, he stood up from Jada.”

50 Cent weighed in on the matter on Instagram, Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper went over to the King Richard star to Will definitely has some celebs in his corner.weighed in on the matter on Instagram, defending Will. Additionally, immediately after the incident,andwent over to the King Richard star to check on him and console him. Shortly after the slap, Will had to reappear on stage and accept his award for Best Actor.