Britney Spears Shows Off Her Twerking Skills In A Black Mini Dress: Watch Sexy Video

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a memorable clip of herself busting various moves in a figure-flattering black dress with a white collar and added an interesting caption.

Britney Spears, 40, is not afraid to flaunt her dance skills in a sexy and silly way! The singer shared a new video to her Instagram page on March 27 and in it, she’s standing in front of the camera while energetically showing off various moves, including a twerking move at one point! She is wearing a black mini dress that has a white collar and white sleeves and brown shoes, and she has her long blonde hair up in a ponytail.

The pop star went on to add a funny caption to the clip and it had her fans talking.

“I’m doing online classes 📚 in Minneapolis !!! Getting a deposit on the gift 🎁 my Uncle Roy

got my cousin because Leroy found a turtle 🐢 in the drawer and the fucking car 🚙 went into flames 🔥 because the tire busted on the highway so the police 🚔 saved my aunt who always SERVES PIE 🥧 !!!” the caption read.