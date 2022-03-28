Watch

Britney Spears Shows Off Her Twerking Skills In A Black Mini Dress: Watch Sexy Video

Britney Spears
Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock
Britney Spears performs at the 2016 Jingle Ball at Staples Center on Friday, Dec. 2, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," at the TCL Chinese Theatre, Monday, July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Thursday, April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Britney Spears performs at the MTV Video Music Awards at the Palms Hotel and Casino on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2007, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill) View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a memorable clip of herself busting various moves in a figure-flattering black dress with a white collar and added an interesting caption.

Britney Spears, 40, is not afraid to flaunt her dance skills in a sexy and silly way! The singer shared a new video to her Instagram page on March 27 and in it, she’s standing in front of the camera while energetically showing off various moves, including a twerking move at one point! She is wearing a black mini dress that has a white collar and white sleeves and brown shoes, and she has her long blonde hair up in a ponytail.

The pop star went on to add a funny caption to the clip and it had her fans talking.

“I’m doing online classes 📚 in Minneapolis !!! Getting a deposit on the gift 🎁 my Uncle Roy
got my cousin because Leroy found a turtle 🐢 in the drawer and the fucking car 🚙 went into flames 🔥 because the tire busted on the highway so the police 🚔 saved my aunt who always SERVES PIE 🥧 !!!” the caption read. 
Britney Spears
Britney Spears at a previous event. (Brian J Ritchie/Hot Sauce/Shutterstock)

Once the post went public, Britney’s followers were quick to comment. “I love how much fun you’re having with this lmao,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “This caption was a WILD ride.” A third called her the “funniest person on Instagram” and many more asked what the caption meant.

Before Britney’s latest thought-provoking post, she made headlines when she seemingly accused her ex Justin Timberlake for “using” her “fame and attention” with his music. The accusation came in the caption for a now-deleted video of her posing in a tan dress with black patterns and also seemingly called out her mom Lynne Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

“Ok … so I like my new dress 🤷🏼‍♀️🙄👗😂 !!!! Pssss guess what ???? I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said ???” her caption started out. “‘Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!!! Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!! Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does … a book too 📕 … all for what ????”