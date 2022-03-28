Britney Spears Shows Off Her Twerking Skills In A Black Mini Dress: Watch Sexy Video
Britney Spears took to Instagram to share a memorable clip of herself busting various moves in a figure-flattering black dress with a white collar and added an interesting caption.
Britney Spears, 40, is not afraid to flaunt her dance skills in a sexy and silly way! The singer shared a new video to her Instagram page on March 27 and in it, she’s standing in front of the camera while energetically showing off various moves, including a twerking move at one point! She is wearing a black mini dress that has a white collar and white sleeves and brown shoes, and she has her long blonde hair up in a ponytail.
The pop star went on to add a funny caption to the clip and it had her fans talking.
got my cousin because Leroy found a turtle 🐢 in the drawer and the fucking car 🚙 went into flames 🔥 because the tire busted on the highway so the police 🚔 saved my aunt who always SERVES PIE 🥧 !!!” the caption read.
Once the post went public, Britney’s followers were quick to comment. “I love how much fun you’re having with this lmao,” one follower wrote while another wrote, “This caption was a WILD ride.” A third called her the “funniest person on Instagram” and many more asked what the caption meant.
Before Britney’s latest thought-provoking post, she made headlines when she seemingly accused her ex Justin Timberlake for “using” her “fame and attention” with his music. The accusation came in the caption for a now-deleted video of her posing in a tan dress with black patterns and also seemingly called out her mom Lynne Spears and her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.
“Ok … so I like my new dress 🤷🏼♀️🙄👗😂 !!!! Pssss guess what ???? I had a calling last night from Jesus and you know what he said ???” her caption started out. “‘Dear child … your mom had a serving with her book at the exact time when you needed her most …all for WHAT ??? FAME and ATTENTION !!!! Your ex did the same thing … he served with his first album using your name claiming you did him dirty !!!! Then your blood, one of the hardest times in your life guess what your sister does … a book too 📕 … all for what ????”