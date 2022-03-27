Serena Williams Slays In An Elegant Rose Pink Gown With Black Lace Gloves & A High Slit At The Oscars

Queen Serena is here! The tennis super star graced the Oscars red carpet ahead of the big night wearing a sultry blush pink gown.

Ace! Serena Williams brought her fashion A-game to the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27th. The mother to Olympia Ohanian stunned in a dusty rose pink gown that featured black sequin embellishments around the plunging neckline. The deep V-neckline had slight black lace peaking out and the tennis star accessorized the black detailing by adding some black lace gloves. Serena’s hair was chopped in a blunt blonde bob and her beauty mimicked the pale pinks of her dress, opting for a light pink lip and rosy cheeks. The fashion designer also added major sparkling jewels to her ensemble and finished it off with super high black platform sandals.

The tennis champ has been crushing her award seasons looks since the premiere of King Richard in November, where she rocked a David Koma one-leg body suit and thigh-high bedazzled boots. It’s been an incredible awards season for King Richard, as Will Smith has received numerous accolades for his portrayal of Serena’s dad, Richard Williams. Tonight, the film is up for six Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Will.

“A lot of people get this different story of sports fathers—especially tennis fathers, who are really overbearing. And that wasn’t necessarily my dad. Everyone’s like, ‘Well, how do you play tennis for so long?’ It’s because we weren’t raised in an environment where it was something that we abhorred,” Serena told Harper’s Bazaar of the Williams’ sisters upbringing and how it was portrayed in the movie.

Serena and Venus were reportedly hesitant to put their stamps of approval on the film before seeing it, and Will Smith recently recalled the moment they gave him their blessing. “They were supportive all the way through, they helped us create, but they withheld. They said they wouldn’t say whether or not they were gonna put their names on it until they saw the film. They wanted to make sure that we made a great film,” he told a group of reporters, including HollywoodLife, at the National Board of Review Awards. “I remember they went into the movie theater, they watched it, and they were both mess coming out of the movie theater. And Serena said ‘Thank you for telling the world the truth about our daddy.'”

Tune to the 2022 Academy Awards on ABC at 8 PM ET.