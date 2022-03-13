See Pics

Serena Williams Stuns In Fitted Silver Gown With Long Train At Critics Choice Awards — Photo

serena williams
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Selena Gomez 27th Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Mar 2022
Mandy Moore 27th Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Mar 2022
Elle Fanning 27th Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Mar 2022
Will Smith, Jada Smith 27th Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, California, USA - 13 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 15 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

While walking the red carpet for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards, Serena Williams stole the show in a gorgeous look as she joined her sister, Venus Williams, for the event.

Serena Williams attended the Critics’ Choice Awards on March 13, and she looked absolutely flawless. While on-hand as a presenter at the awards ceremony, Serena was joined by her sister, Venus Williams, on the red carpet. The tennis pro wore a stunning form-fitting sequined gown with a dramatically long train, ruling the red carpet with the all-white look.

serena williams
Serena Williams chose a form-fitting gown with an epic train for the 2022 Critics Choice Awards. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

To complete her look, Serena had her hair styled in simple curls. She completed the ensemble with a glam, bedazzled bracelet and a simple, natural makeup look. The Critics’ Choice Awards were originally meant to take place on Jan. 9, but amidst surging coronavirus cases at the time, the event was re-scheduled — and Serena’s look was definitely worth the wait!

In addition to being at the Critics’ Choice Awards to present, Serena was also there to support the film King Richard. The movie tells the story of how Serena and Venus’ father, who’s portrayed by Will Smith, helped them become the tennis champions that they are today. King Richard, a film about Serena and Venus William‘s father starring Will Smith, was nominated for multiple awards, and Will won the top acting prize for portraying Richard Williams. The movie also has nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category (Aunjanue Ellis) and Best Young Actor/Actress category (Saniyya Sidney). Plus, it’s up for Best Original Screenplay and Best Song, giving it six nominations in total.

Related Gallery

Serena Williams' Hottest Red Carpet Looks: Met Gala & More

Serena Williams Balmain show, Arrivals, Autumn Winter 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 02 Mar 2022
Serena WilliamsCostume Institute Gala Benefit, Celebrating 'Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, America - 02 May 2011
Serena Williams arrives on the red carpet during the premiere of the film "Think Like A Man" at the opening of the Pan African Film and Arts Festival at the Arclight Cinerama Dome in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on February 9, 2012.Think Man, Los Angeles, California, United States - 10 Feb 2012

King Richard was highly praised, and Will’s performance has been critically acclaimed. He won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor at the SAG Awards, as well as the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) at the Golden Globe Awards. Will is up for the Lead Actor honor at the upcoming Oscars, as well, while King Richard has another Best Picture nomination.

Will has been open about the fact that he did not want to make King Richard without Serena and Venus’ blessings, and the athletes gave their stamp of approval after seeing the film. The women also became Executive Producers on the movie after seeing it for the first time.