Serena Williams Stuns In Fitted Silver Gown With Long Train At Critics Choice Awards — Photo

While walking the red carpet for the 2022 Critics’ Choice Awards, Serena Williams stole the show in a gorgeous look as she joined her sister, Venus Williams, for the event.

Serena Williams attended the Critics’ Choice Awards on March 13, and she looked absolutely flawless. While on-hand as a presenter at the awards ceremony, Serena was joined by her sister, Venus Williams, on the red carpet. The tennis pro wore a stunning form-fitting sequined gown with a dramatically long train, ruling the red carpet with the all-white look.

To complete her look, Serena had her hair styled in simple curls. She completed the ensemble with a glam, bedazzled bracelet and a simple, natural makeup look. The Critics’ Choice Awards were originally meant to take place on Jan. 9, but amidst surging coronavirus cases at the time, the event was re-scheduled — and Serena’s look was definitely worth the wait!

In addition to being at the Critics’ Choice Awards to present, Serena was also there to support the film King Richard. The movie tells the story of how Serena and Venus’ father, who’s portrayed by Will Smith, helped them become the tennis champions that they are today. King Richard, a film about Serena and Venus William‘s father starring Will Smith, was nominated for multiple awards, and Will won the top acting prize for portraying Richard Williams. The movie also has nominations in the Best Supporting Actress category (Aunjanue Ellis) and Best Young Actor/Actress category (Saniyya Sidney). Plus, it’s up for Best Original Screenplay and Best Song, giving it six nominations in total.

King Richard was highly praised, and Will’s performance has been critically acclaimed. He won the Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor at the SAG Awards, as well as the Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama) at the Golden Globe Awards. Will is up for the Lead Actor honor at the upcoming Oscars, as well, while King Richard has another Best Picture nomination.

Will has been open about the fact that he did not want to make King Richard without Serena and Venus’ blessings, and the athletes gave their stamp of approval after seeing the film. The women also became Executive Producers on the movie after seeing it for the first time.