Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup Free For Son Saint’s Soccer Game: Photo

Kim Kardashian attended the game with her oldest daughter North West, 8, and wore a casual outfit that included a black jacket and leggings.

Kim Kardashian, 41, rocked a fresh-faced look when she recently attended her six-year-old son Saint West‘s soccer game! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was joined by her daughter North West, 8, when she was photographed walking outside at the game while wearing a comfortable outfit and no makeup. Her wardrobe included a black jacket over a black top and matching leggings.

She also wore black sandals and had her hair up. North wore her own comfortable outfit that included a gray sweatshirt and baggy jeans with checkered slip-on sneaker-style shoes. She had green braids in her hair as she walked beside her mom, who was holding multiple things, including what seemed to be a hot beverage.

Kim and North’s outing comes one day after the former made headlines for wearing a $50K custom diamond name chain with pink hearts. She showed if off in a series of new pics she shared to Instagram and also wore an all-grey ensemble of a high-neck tank top, a cropped puffer jacket, and fitted leggings to go along with it. In her caption for the pics, Kim thanked California-based fine jeweler Eric Mavani for designing the chain piece with her.

When Kim’s not wowing with her gorgeous makeup-free face and accessory taste, she’s doing so for sharing special moments from her relationship with Pete Davidson, whom she’s been dating since around Oct. The reality beauty posted an up-close pic of a tattoo he got in honor of her. It reads, “My Girl Is A Lawyer” and she talked about it during a recent interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Yeah, he has a few tattoos — a few cute ones, you know, that he got,” the mom of-four explained on the show before mentioning the fact that he also has her name branded on him. “But the ‘Kim’ one isn’t a tattoo. It’s actually a branding.”