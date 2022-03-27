Amy Schumer Turns Heads In A Blue & Black Dress With Plunging Neckline At 2022 Oscars

Amy Schumer looked stunning when she posed on the red carpet of the 2022 Academy Awards in a long-sleeved dark blue dress with a sequin-lined bow detail in the front.

Amy Schumer, 40, stepped out to get ready and take on her hosting duties at the 2022 Academy Awards on March 27 and looked incredible! The actress, who is co-hosting the show along with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, first wore a long-sleeved dark blue fitted dress with a plunging neckline that was lined in sequins. There was also a sequin-lined black bow pattern on the front of the fashion choice as the beauty wore her long blonde hair down and had some of the tresses over one shoulder while the rest hung down her back.

At one point, she was also joined by her hubby Chris Fischer, who looked great in a tuxedo, and they shared a sweet kiss in front of cameras. It was the perfect PDA moment on Hollywood’s biggest night of the year!

Since Amy’s known to be one of the funniest comedians in the business, her hosting gig at the Oscars is a highly-anticipated one. She’s sure to bring out laughs from the stars in the venue as well as viewers at home, making a night to remember. The blonde beauty teased that she had “mean-spirited” jokes she was going to say at the award ceremony when she appeared on The View on March 16.

“I’m also a mean-spirited comedian. I consulted my lawyer and he said, ‘You can’t say half of those things.’ So the things I can say, I’m going to,” she said during the interview before also admitting she was looking forward to the big opportunity. “Coming out of this pandemic, I really feel like performing,” she said. “I’m really excited to do this.”

When Amy’s not getting chuckles from being on a stage, she’s doing so with social media posts. On March 15, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself getting fitted for the Oscars. She was topless in the moment and wearing only her black panties as she broke out into a funny dance and showed of her back tattoo. The person who filmed her even laughed as she stepped from side to side with her feet and arms. “Oscar and @lifeandbethhulu fitting. Can’t stop dancing. #badtattoo #baddancing,” Amy wrote in the caption.