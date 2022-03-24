Watch

Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Son’s Louis Vuitton Teddy Bear That’s Worth Over $20,000

Kylie Jenner
Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock
*EXCLUSIVE* New York, NY - Kylie Jenner debuts her baby bump in NYCPictured: Kylie JennerBACKGRID USA 8 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2021
Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi arrive to lunch together for 1st time since 2nd pregnancy news as they were all smiles at JG Melon in New York City. 10 Sep 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster. Photo credit: Brian Prahl/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA785769_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
New York, NY - Kylie Jenner takes a page out of older sister Kim's book and steps out in NYC showing off her growing baby bump in a sheer bodysuit. Pictured: Kylie Jenner BACKGRID USA 9 SEPTEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

A crafty TikTok user figured out how much Kylie Jenner’s newborn son’s luxury teddy bear costs. No surprise that the toy isn’t cheap in the slightest bit.

When Kylie Jenner, 24, posted the “To Our Son” video on YouTube, fans were able to get a glimpse of her newborn son‘s nursery. A few teddy bears were visible on the bed — including one that is Louis Vuitton-printed. Now, thanks to a fan on TikTok who did some very important research, we know exactly how much those bears cost. Spoiler alert: they’re expensive!

@hannahkosh

♬ original sound – Hannah

TikTok user Hannah Kosh detailed the teddy bear prices in a video she shared on March 22. She learned that the Plush Patchwork Teddy Multi is worth a little under $700. And that’s the cheapest bear that Kylie’s baby boy owns! Next, the Brown Nouveau Object Pathetique Plush Toy bear costs around $2,000. You’re really spending a lot there, Kylie.

Last but not least, Hannah figured out how much the Louis Vuitton DouDou bear costs. It’s a whopping $21,427 on The Luxury Shop. The exact bear is also available on Farfetch and eBay for around $20,000. But of course, Kylie had to pick the most luxurious, and expensive, choice out there.

Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner (Photo: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott: Photos Of The Parents Of Two

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Attend The 72nd Annual Parsons Benefit Pier 17, NY. 15 Jun 2021 Pictured: Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner. Photo credit: RCF / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA762865_016.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have dinner together in a "bird's nest" booth at Komodo in Miami. At some point, a trophy seems to have been presented to the rapper, perhaps as a gag birthday gift from Kylie. 02 May 2021 Pictured: Kylie Jenner; Travis Scott. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA751445_011.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

So, now we know how much Kylie’s son’s teddy bears cost. But what we don’t know is the newborn’s name! Kylie and Travis Scott initially named their son Wolf Jacques Webster after he was born on February 2. But just a few days ago, Kylie announced that they changed his name. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” Kylie wrote on her IG Stories. She failed to mention what her son’s new name is.

Kylie, who is also mom to daughter Stormi Webster, 4, recently opened up about how she’s struggling with post-partum issues since her baby boy was born.

“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she explained on IG March 15. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard.”