Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Son’s Louis Vuitton Teddy Bear That’s Worth Over $20,000

A crafty TikTok user figured out how much Kylie Jenner’s newborn son’s luxury teddy bear costs. No surprise that the toy isn’t cheap in the slightest bit.

When Kylie Jenner, 24, posted the “To Our Son” video on YouTube, fans were able to get a glimpse of her newborn son‘s nursery. A few teddy bears were visible on the bed — including one that is Louis Vuitton-printed. Now, thanks to a fan on TikTok who did some very important research, we know exactly how much those bears cost. Spoiler alert: they’re expensive!

TikTok user Hannah Kosh detailed the teddy bear prices in a video she shared on March 22. She learned that the Plush Patchwork Teddy Multi is worth a little under $700. And that’s the cheapest bear that Kylie’s baby boy owns! Next, the Brown Nouveau Object Pathetique Plush Toy bear costs around $2,000. You’re really spending a lot there, Kylie.

Last but not least, Hannah figured out how much the Louis Vuitton DouDou bear costs. It’s a whopping $21,427 on The Luxury Shop. The exact bear is also available on Farfetch and eBay for around $20,000. But of course, Kylie had to pick the most luxurious, and expensive, choice out there.

So, now we know how much Kylie’s son’s teddy bears cost. But what we don’t know is the newborn’s name! Kylie and Travis Scott initially named their son Wolf Jacques Webster after he was born on February 2. But just a few days ago, Kylie announced that they changed his name. “FYI our sons name isn’t Wolf anymore. We just really didn’t feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere,” Kylie wrote on her IG Stories. She failed to mention what her son’s new name is.

Kylie, who is also mom to daughter Stormi Webster, 4, recently opened up about how she’s struggling with post-partum issues since her baby boy was born.

“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” she explained on IG March 15. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because … for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either. It’s been hard.”