Interview

Maksim Chmerkovskiy Explains Why He’s in Poland After Escaping Ukraine: I ‘Feel Guilty’

Maksim
Shutterstock
Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta Murgatroyd UNICEF Masquerade Ball, Los Angeles, USA - 26 Oct 2019
Malibu, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Ukrainian-born dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy steps out for a late lunch with his wife Peta Murgatroyd and their son Shai. Pictured: Maksim Chmerkovskiy BACKGRID USA 13 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: RMBI / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Maksim Chmerkovskiy has an emotional reunion with his wife, Peta Murgatroyd as he arrives back in Los Angeles after escaping war-torn Ukraine via Poland. The DWTS star was seen at LAX where he blasted Putin and gave all his love to the Ukrainian people and pleaded to fight against Russia and put an end to the war.Pictured: Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Peta MurgatroydBACKGRID USA 2 MARCH 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd all loved up at lunch ahead DWTS Season 29. 24 Aug 2020 Pictured: Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd all loved up at lunch ahead DWTS Season 29. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA696191_022.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Dancing with the Stars’ pro is helping to set up housing for refugees and coordinating supplies in a new project named after his childhood home in Ukraine.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy opened up about why he is back in Europe after fleeing the continent when Russia began its invasion of his homeland Ukraine. The Dancing with the Stars pro, 42, revealed to Good Morning America on Wednesday (March 23) that he is now stationed in Poland to assist refugees of the horrific war after being overcome with guilt for escaping and not staying to help. “I feel guilty. I feel bad. I feel shame. I feel upset,” Maksim explained on the morning show.

Maksim
Maksim Chmerkovskiy opened up about returning to Europe to help Ukraine refugees. (Shutterstock)

The dancer said he was compelled to return after he was reunited with his wife Peta Murgatroyd, 35, and 5-year-old son, Shai Aleksander in the United States. “When I finally came back home and finally saw Peta and we had that emotional moment, that’s when I realized I’ve got to go back,” he said. “I want opportunities to prove to my son, me as a man, I want him to be proud of me and maybe this is the opportunity to show exactly how to do it.”

He added, “I’m super grateful. It’s things like this that change me as a person. I feel like this is my duty. I’m here to remind people that this is just getting worse.”

Related Gallery

Ukraine Invasion: See Photos From Attacks And Protests

A woman watches a recorded feed of the Russian Channel One's evening news broadcast TV show in which an employee enters Ostankino on-air TV studio with a poster reading ''No War. Stop the war. Don't believe the propaganda. You are being lied to here" in Moscow, Russia, 15 March 2022. The on-air protest was staged on 14 March by Marina Ovsyannikova, who worked as an editor. She was taken to the Ostankino police department. A protocol was drawn up against an employee of Channel One under the article on military censorship for discrediting the Russian armed forces. On 24 February Russian troops had entered Ukrainian territory in what the Russian president declared a 'special military operation', resulting in fighting and destruction in the country, a huge flow of refugees, and multiple sanctions against Russia. The on-air protest on Russian TV against Russian military operation in Ukraine, Moscow, Russian Federation - 15 Mar 2022
Medyka in Poland welcomes hundreds of separated families fleeing Ukraine on 9th March, 2022.. The village of Medyka, south-eastern Poland, is welcoming hundreds of refugees that are fleeing war-torn Ukraine. Medyka In Poland Welcomes Hundreds Of Separated Families Fleeing Ukraine - 09 Mar 2022
Refugees from Ukraine come to the Polish capital every day. Some want to stay in Poland and others plan to go to Western Europe. Refugees wait at train stations and at temporary accommodation points before they leave. Temporary accommodation for ten thousand refugees has been created at the Ptak Warsaw Expo fair. Refugees from Ukraine, Poland - 09 Mar 2022

Maksim is now helping to set up housing for Ukraine refugees in Poland in a project he’s calling Baranova 27, named after his childhood home in Odessa. He and his family have also teamed up with Bethenny Frankel’s BStrong and the Global Empowerment Mission to get supplies to those still suffering in Ukraine. Meanwhile, his brother — DWTS pro Valentin Chmerkovskiy — and their father, Aleksandr Chmerkovskiy, are in New Jersey helping out by raising nearly $120,000 to send more than 135,000 pounds of goods to Ukraine.

When Maksim first returned to the United States, he found himself being slammed for being able to leave Europe because he was a television star, even after he was arrested in Poland. At the time, he told GMA, “I cried on the way from the airport. I felt embarrassed. I felt embarrassed the entire ride back because I was the only man on the train amongst all women and children.”