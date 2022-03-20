Exclusive

Kanye West’s Feelings On Going To Space Revealed Amid Conversation About Pete Davidson’s Flight

Kanye spoke with Elon Musk about a possible rocket launch, while Kim Kardashian considered her own trip to space.

Kanye West doesn’t want to be left out of taking a trip to space while his peers are all about weighing their rocket launch options. In the midst of rumors of his ex Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, riding on Jeff Bezo’s next Blue Origin flight, the rapper is ready to try his own out-of-this-world experience. A source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Kanye has been throwing the idea around with Elon Musk.

Kanye West is considering a trip to outer space with Elon Musk.(MediaPunch/Shutterstock)

“Kanye and Elon have talked about taking a space flight together — but there has not been discussions on an exact date or exact time to do it,” the source explained. “They are friends and talk about everything but they don’t have set plans to go together although the discussion has been had.”

While Pete’s space plans have crash landed for now, Kanye still has the SNL funnyman on his mind as he pursues his options. “Kanye is not exactly jealous of Pete going to space but when and if he does, he doesn’t want it to look like he is copying Pete.” To make it his own uniquely Ye space mission, Kanye has some interesting ideas. “If and when Elon invites him on a trip, he’d want to do something on top of it just being a trip, he’d want to perform or do something completely out of the box and make a certain statement with it rather than it just being him going into space.” The insider went on to say Kanye is entertaining the idea of have a “listening party in space” for a future album.

“He also would like to add his kids to the potential trip,” the source continued. “He wants to make it as unique as possible and not have it just be a ten-minute flight. If it happens great, if it doesn’t then Kanye will figure something else out to show off his art and ideas. It wouldn’t be about competition with Pete.”

While Kanye considers taking the four children he shares with Kim along on the journey, fans are clamoring to know what the makeup mogul thinks about her own rocket ride to space. “Though Kim thinks it would be lots of fun to go into space, as a mother she is choosing not to because she is very superstitious and would never want to have anything go wrong as she would never want her kids to live without her,” a source close to the reality star EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s as simple as that on why she isn’t doing any space flights herself anytime soon and or ever.”

As for how Pete is dealing with the news of his space trip being sidelined, another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the comedian is keeping hope alive. “Pete is disappointed that he is unable to go to space but when he has the chance in the future and his schedule warrants it, he will go,” the insider detailed, before adding, “He would love to go with Kim, but Kim doesn’t want to go.”

 