Zac Efron Goes Shirtless & Shows Off His Abs In Costa Rica — Sexy New Photos

Zac Efron is clearly working on his fitness while soaking up the sun in Central America!

Zac Efron, 34, couldn’t possibly get any hotter, right? Wrong! The hunky actor is soaking up the sun in Costa Rica with some friends and, thankfully, he has been wearing only a pair of board shorts while doing it. In photos here, Zac is seen multitasking in Central America — jogging, swimming and even taking some time to snap some photos of his own!

In the first couple of photos shared, Zac — who is currently on a break from filming as he promotes his latest movie, Gold — is jogging along the ocean edge, wearing only a pair of faded blue board shorts, a hat, sunglasses, and a smile! He doesn’t appear at all bothered by the fact that he is being photographed.

After getting all sweaty from his jog in the hot sun, Zac goes for a dip in the ocean and, luckily, this was also captured. In the next several photos, Zac removes his hat and his sunglasses while showing off his super wet and tan body submerged in water. Although he is not currently working on anything for his acting career, he did take the time to shoot some footage of his own and busted out his tripod to do so.

Zac has not been romantically linked to anyone in recent months, however, in several of the photos, Zac is seen with a beautiful blonde mystery woman, who is wearing a black bikini and a bucket hat. At one point, the two of them take a dip in the ocean together. They kept it cordial and looked super happy when they packed up for the day and exited the beach.