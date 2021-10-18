See Pic

Zac Efron Celebrates Turning 34 With Sexy Shirtless Photo In Thailand: ‘Getting Old’

Zac Efron
Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Zac Efron pictured out in Chinatown / Haymarket with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. The pair were joined by another couple for dinner at a Korean restaurant called Bornga. After dinner, the couples took a walk through the city and found a bar in an alley.Pictured: Zac Efron, Vanessa ValladaresBACKGRID USA 9 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood heartthrob, Zac Efron is spotted with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares at Vaucluse beach in Sydney, Australia. The pair stopped for smoothies before heading to the secret beach, but for some reason, Zac appeared to be 'brooding' as his beautiful partner, stripped down to a sleek black cutaway one-piece. Zac opted to stay on the sand while Vanessa enjoyed a dip in the water. Pictured: Vanessa Valladares, Zac Efron BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Hollywood heartthrob, Zac Efron is spotted with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares at Vaucluse beach in Sydney, Australia. The pair stopped for smoothies before heading to the secret beach, but for some reason, Zac appeared to be 'brooding' as his beautiful partner, stripped down to a sleek black cutaway one-piece. Zac opted to stay on the sand while Vanessa enjoyed a dip in the water. Pictured: Vanessa Valladares, Zac Efron BACKGRID USA 11 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Sydney, AUSTRALIA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Zac Efron pictured out in Chinatown / Haymarket with his girlfriend Vanessa Valladares. The pair were joined by another couple for dinner at a Korean restaurant called Bornga. After dinner, the couples took a walk through the city and found a bar in an alley. Pictured: Zac Efron, Vanessa Valladares BACKGRID USA 9 JANUARY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: MTRX / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.

Zac Efron showed off his ripped body in a shirtless photo taken in Thailand to celebrate his 34th birthday.

Zac Efron makes “getting old” look good! The Baywatch actor turned 34-years-old on Oct. 18 and celebrated the big day by showing off his ripped body in a wet shirtless photo posted to his Instagram. “It’s my bday again? I’m getting old now- thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you,” Efron wrote in the caption to the photo, which was taken in Thailand. “I am so lucky to be able to be on this amazingly fun ride with you all.”

In the photo, Zac is seen dripping wet while coming out of the ocean. Alongside him is his beloved dog Maca, who he adopted in 2018. “This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome,” Zac added, referring to his to AppleTV+ film, The Greatest Beer Run Ever. “Couldn’t be a happier moment in my life. Love you all so much.”

Zac Efron
Zac Efron accepts the award for best shirtless performance for ‘That Awkward Moment’ on stage at the 2014 MTV Movie Awards in Los Angeles. (Matt Sayles/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)
But it isn’t just Zac who is smiling, as his fans had their own reactions to their hunky idol! One fan, @thejunkfairyok, posted approval to the pic, commenting, “I think this is a birthday present to us!” Another fan, @esthersd,  agreed  and in the comments wrote, “OMGGG SOOOPERFECTTTTTT.”
Aside from his current project, Zac is starring in the upcoming remake of the 1987 hit film, Three Men and a Baby.  He is also working on the second season of Down to Earth with Zac Efron on Netflix, which started filming in March.
The single star split with his Australian model ex-girlfriend Vanessa Valladares, 25, in April 2021 after dating for less than one year.