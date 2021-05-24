Zac Efron Shows Off his Incredible Abs While Bungee Jumping With His Brother Shirtless – Watch

Zac Efron’s new Instagram video shows him getting a big thrill while leaping into the air and screaming with his brother Dylan as the camera followed them all the way down into an incredible bungee jump.

Zac Efron, 33, is getting a lot of attention for his latest social media video! The actor went shirtless and showed off his incredible physique while going bungee jumping with his brother Dylan Efron, 29, in the clip, which was posted on May 24. They were both wearing nothing but shorts and pants while attached together and expressed both excitement and nervousness before taking a big leap into the air.

As they were going down, the attached camera showed them screaming while freefalling above water. They started laughing as they calmed down and Dylan said, “Hey we’re not spinning too much” before Zac replied with, “Yeah, we did pretty good.” They attempted a hug and also admitted it was “scary” before the video ended.

Once Zac shared the video, his fans were quick to respond with kind comments. “This made my day!” one fan wrote while another cheekily commented on the baseball cap Zac wore during the jump. “Who goes bungee jumping with a hat on?” A third exclaimed, “Abs!!!” while a fourth called the moment “Efron harmony.”

Zac’s latest shirtless adventure isn’t the first time we’ve seen his eye-catching abs. Back in 2019, he also got attention for sharing pics that showed him and Dylan wrestling under a waterfall. He used the snapshots to wish Dylan a Happy 27th Birthday and sweetly called him his “best friend” in the caption.

The 17 Again star also goes shirtless in his movies and television series. One of his most recent features is Netflix’s Down to Earth with Zac Efron, which shows him traveling around the world. In the series, he also talks about staying healthy and eating “really well”, which surely helps him maintain his muscular appearance.

“We need to start rethinking how we consume everything, from our food to our power,” he said in a voiceover on the show. “Change has to start somewhere. Maybe it’s time we all change.”