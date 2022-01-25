Zac Efron Is Unrecognizable With Long Beard In Fisherman’s Disguise For New AT&T Commercial

Zac Efron looks crazy different in a new ad campaign for AT&T. Check out the new commercial for the brand where Zac shows off a fisherman look!

Zac Efron has partnered with AT&T and he’s sharing a hilarious new commercial for it! The Neighbors actor is part of the the company’s “Life, Gig-ified” campaign helping to announce their new multi-gig internet speeds AT&T Fiber 2-Gig and 5-Gig. Zac plays a long-bearded fisherman next to himself as they discuss the pros of AT&T’s new service. His “fisherman” character hilariously whips out a tray of ready-made cocktail shrimp, talking about the system’s “superhighway of band with.” Zac — as himself — then takes off a a virtual reality helmet and jokes, “This fishing game’s nuts.”

“I thought I understood the relationship between fishing and the internet, but then here comes #ATTFiber, now delivering up to 5-Gigs of speed. Totally game-changing. Literally,” Zac captioned the ad on his Instagram account sharing the new commercial.

Although his “fisherman” character was meant to look a bit more rugged than his real self, we still think you can’t really make the Baywatch star not matter what you do!

Case in point: the actor turned 34 on Oct. 18, 2021 and celebrated the big day by showing off his ripped body in a wet shirtless photo posted to his Instagram. “It’s my bday again? I’m getting old now- thanks for the bday wishes everyone I love you,” he wrote in the caption of the photo which was taken in Thailand. Although Zac is “getting old,” he still looks like a surefire hunk indeed! “I am so lucky to be able to be on this amazingly fun ride with you all,” he finished his caption.

In the photo, Zac was dripping wet while coming out of the ocean. Alongside him is his beloved dog Maca, who he adopted in 2018. “This one feels very special as I get to spend it in Thailand, alongside the most talented and kind cast and crew, making a movie that I think will be awesome,” Zac added, referring to his to AppleTV+ film, The Greatest Beer Run Ever. “Couldn’t be a happier moment in my life. Love you all so much.”