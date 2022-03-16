Fashion

Gwen Stefani Rocks Short Shorts & Does A Twirl In Cowgirl-Inspired Outfit At Houston Rodeo – Watch

gwen stefani
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Adam Levine Star Ceremony Los Angeles 10 Feb 2017
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani along with her children are seen at the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Ref: SPL5288082 060222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani kiss while performing for the first time in public together during the Country Thunder Music Festival Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani perform at the Country Thunder Music Festival, Twin Lakes, Wisconsin, USA - 18 Jul 2021
THE VOICE -- "Live Top 9 Results" Episode 1913B -- Pictured: (l-r) Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton -- (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Gwen Stefani stole the show at Houston Rodeo when she rocked a bedazzled cowgirl outfit with tiny short-shorts & a metallic fringe blouse.

Gwen Stefani looked fabulous at the Houston Rodeo & Livestock Show at NRG Stadium in Texas on March 15. The 52-year-old singer looked like a bedazzled cowgirl when she wore a button-down shirt covered in colorful beading and metallic fringe with a pair of super short, cutoff shorts. Her top featured a high-neck which she fastened with a crystal-embellished pink bolero and the bodice was covered in gold fringe.

Gwen tucked her long-sleeve top into a pair of high-waisted white shorts that were covered in beaded patterns. The shorts were cut off and distressed in the front while the back was covered in long, sparkly orange and pink fringe.

She cinched in her waist with a tiny white leather belt and under her shorts, she rocked her signature fishnet stockings. She tied her look together with a pair of white cowboy boots.

When asked about how her outfit came about, Gwen said, “Honestly I just did Vegas for two years and at the end of the show I go into a kind of costume sort of like this because in the show I’m talking about how I fell in love with Blake [Shelton] and all these sunflowers come up and it’s this joyous time in my life.”

She continued telling the interviewer about her outfit, “This was actually a part of that costume and I had two made and this was a different variation on that one but I never wore it so I was like ‘oh my gosh that’s perfect for the rodeo.’ So then I just made some shorts – the shorts are new.”