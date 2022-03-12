Gwen Stefani Takes Adorable Son Apollo, 8, To Baseball Game In LA – Photos

Gwen Stefani couldn’t hold back her own excitement as she took her son Apollo, 8, to see a baseball game in LA.

No need to take Gwen Stefani, 52, out to the ballgame; she can get herself there just fine! The singer enjoyed a day out at the diamond on Saturday, Mar. 12, taking her adorable son Apollo, 8, to his older brother Zuma‘s baseball game in Los Angeles. Rocking a letterman jacket and bright red lipstick, Gwen couldn’t hold back cheers as she sweetly spent the day celebrating two of her favorite boys.

In the adorable photos, Gwen and Apollo couldn’t have looked more excited to cheer on Zuma as they arrived at the LA field. Rocking a casual ensemble complete with chunky white boots, ripped jeans, and standout sunnies, Gwen took Apollo, NERF football in tow, to support Zuma on the sunny Saturday. Once in the stands, Gwen was the ultimate superfan, cheering, smiling, and even snapping pictures with a disposable camera while Zuma showed his stuff on the field.

Gwen shares Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who she divorced in 2016 after 13 years of marriage. They also share two older children, Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13. Gavin and Gwen’s split was far from amicable amidst rising cheating allegations against Gavin and their former nanny. In 2015, Gwen began a relationship with current husband and fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton, who had gone through his own messy divorce with country star Miranda Lambert in 2015. Gwen and Blake wed in a sweet ceremony in July 2021.

Though Blake may not be the main dad in Gwen’s three boys’ life, the pair have made sure to nurture their blended family, and Apollo was central to Gwen and Blake’s nuptials last year. In a recent interview with People, Blake gushed over the experience of falling in love with Gwen and even shared that the prospect of being a stepdad only added to the excitement.

In the interview, Blake credited that mindset with the strong example his father set for him. “The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome!” he told People. “My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”