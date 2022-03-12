See Pics

Gwen Stefani Takes Adorable Son Apollo, 8, To Baseball Game In LA – Photos

gwen stefani
BACKGRID
gwen stefani zuma kingston apollo
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Gwen Stefani is a proud mom as she cheers on her son Zuma at a baseball game. Gwen was joined by her younger son Apollo who had fun with a football. Pictured: Gwen Stefani BACKGRID USA 12 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton take her kids out for ice cream at Beverly Glen Deli in Los Angeles. Pictured: Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton BACKGRID USA 15 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton look extremely happy as they treat Gwen's kids to a day at the happiest place on earth, Disneyland. Blake held on to apollo in a very fatherly way before boarding the alice in wonderland ride and enjoyed a nice ride on the matterhorn with gwen and her older boys Zuma and Kingston. Blake and Gwen smiled as they stared at each others eyes on the small world rides before heading to pizza port and having an early dinner. Gwen's father also joined the group Pictured: Gwen Stefani,Blake Shelton,Apollo Rossdale,Kingston Rossdale and Zuma Rossdale,Gwen Stefani Blake Shelton Apollo Rossdale Kingston Rossdale Zuma Rossdale Ref: SPL1372567 121016 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.

Gwen Stefani couldn’t hold back her own excitement as she took her son Apollo, 8, to see a baseball game in LA.

No need to take Gwen Stefani, 52, out to the ballgame; she can get herself there just fine! The singer enjoyed a day out at the diamond on Saturday, Mar. 12, taking her adorable son Apollo, 8, to his older brother Zuma‘s baseball game in Los Angeles. Rocking a letterman jacket and bright red lipstick, Gwen couldn’t hold back cheers as she sweetly spent the day celebrating two of her favorite boys.

gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani cheered on son Zuma at his baseball game in LA, bringing her younger son Apollo as a date. (BACKGRID)

In the adorable photos, Gwen and Apollo couldn’t have looked more excited to cheer on Zuma as they arrived at the LA field. Rocking a casual ensemble complete with chunky white boots, ripped jeans, and standout sunnies, Gwen took Apollo, NERF football in tow, to support Zuma on the sunny Saturday. Once in the stands, Gwen was the ultimate superfan, cheering, smiling, and even snapping pictures with a disposable camera while Zuma showed his stuff on the field.

gwen stefani
Gwen Stefani couldn’t help but cheer as she watched Zuma from the stands. (BACKGRID)

Related Gallery

35 Cute Photos Of Celeb Moms Out With Their Kids: Gwen Stefani & More

EXCLUSIVE: Amy Poehler takes her son to Subway restaurant in LA **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 08 Mar 2022 Pictured: Amy Poehler. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA835948_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: January Jones goes grocery shopping with Xander at Whole Foods grocery store in Los Angeles on Sunday. January was proudly wearing her Los Angeles Clippers sweatshirt one day after they beat their crosstown rival the Lakers. Xander helped his mother carry the bags of groceries on the way from the popular natural food store. 06 Mar 2022 Pictured: January Jones goes shopping for groceries with Xander. Photo credit: GP/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA835247_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Chrissy Teigen with daughter Luna and son Miles are seen in Los Angeles, California. NON-EXCLUSIVE February 16, 2022. 16 Feb 2022 Pictured: Chrissy Teigen,Luna Stephens,Miles Stephens. Photo credit: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA829193_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

Gwen shares Apollo with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, who she divorced in 2016 after 13 years of marriage. They also share two older children, Kingston, 15, and Zuma, 13. Gavin and Gwen’s split was far from amicable amidst rising cheating allegations against Gavin and their former nanny. In 2015, Gwen began a relationship with current husband and fellow The Voice judge Blake Shelton, who had gone through his own messy divorce with country star Miranda Lambert in 2015. Gwen and Blake wed in a sweet ceremony in July 2021.

Though Blake may not be the main dad in Gwen’s three boys’ life, the pair have made sure to nurture their blended family, and Apollo was central to Gwen and Blake’s nuptials last year. In a recent interview with People, Blake gushed over the experience of falling in love with Gwen and even shared that the prospect of being a stepdad only added to the excitement.

In the interview, Blake credited that mindset with the strong example his father set for him. “The example that my dad set for me was that [child] was not even a consideration [in a romantic partnership]. You got three boys? Awesome!” he told People. “My dad raised me. I could do this. I didn’t know what I was signing up for, but I was all about signing up for it. And every day I’ve fallen in love with the boys as much as I do with Gwen.”