Camila Cabello Does Intense Weight-Lifting Workout In Sexy Crop Top & Biker Shorts – Watch

Camila Cabello is getting ready for the summer with some seriously intense workouts & she showed off her routine in a pink crop top & matching biker shorts.

Camila Cabello has been busy working out and her latest workout looked extra intense. The 25-year-old singer posted videos doing a weight-lifting workout with her trainer, Jenna Willis. While working out, Camila wore a neon pink sports bra with an orange and yellow band styled with a pair of matching, high-waisted biker shorts.

In the videos, Camila did some “unilateral work” that was made up of her balancing on one leg while bending down on the other all while raising a weighted medicine ball over her head. The other workout had Camila leaning her arms on a bench while bending her arms and squatting down, lifting one leg at a time each time she bent down. Her trainer posted this video with the caption, “Dip need drive on point.”

After her workout was finished, Camila was dancing and twirling around the gym and her trainer captioned the video, “And when you’re done & the endorphins released.”

Camila’s intense workouts have been paying off and she proved that at her Y2K-themed 25th birthday party. Camila looked fabulous when she rocked a sparkly outfit featuring a low-cut V-neck crop top with matching, high-waisted sheer pants.

Camila wore a flowy Santa Brands Milano Short Top with no bra underneath, paired with matching Santa Brands Black Pants that were completely see-through. She threw on a pair of high-waisted black underwear beneath the pants. She accessorized with a dazzling diamond choker necklace, thin rectangular sunglasses, and two half-up-half-down space buns.

Meanwhile, later that night she changed into a tiny white H:ours Montee Crop Top that was cut out at the chest revealing ample underboob. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, bright blue Juicy Couture Og Big Bling Velour Track Pants. She kept her necklace on and left her hairstyle intact, adding a pair of white Steve Madden Bertie Sneakers.