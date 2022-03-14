Shawn Mendes Reveals How He Felt About Intense Attention On Camila Cabello Relationship

Shawn Mendes spoke candidly about the spotlight on his relationship and breakup with Camila Cabello.

Shawn Mendes, 23, and Camila Cabello, 25, were making sweet music together for more than two years before announcing their split on November 17, 2021. While making hit songs like “Senorita” together, their love story became the focus of attention for fans. In a new interview with Billboard, Shawn spoke about how the intense attention on his private life affected him and his music.

“I honestly don’t care,” Shawn said when asked by Billboard if the public fascination with his relationship with Camila bothered him. He added that, for the past year, he has focused on his spirituality, which helped him with the breakup from Camila. In fact, Shawn said that he has spent “every Thursday meditating and discussing scriptures like the Bhagavad Gita with Jay Shetty, the author of Think Like a Monk.”

“I think everybody has a moment where they just decide it’s time to kind of do something different,” Shawn told the outlet. He now chooses to turn his attention towards spirituality, which he said is “a part of my life that is much bigger than I actually even let on.” As reported by HollywoodLife, Shawn released a song in January following his split from Camila called “It’ll Be Okay.” Last week, Camila released a song about their breakup called “Bam Bam.”

When asked about the meaning behind the song by Zane Lowe in an interview for Apple Music, Camila said that the Latin-inspired song, which she worked on with Ed Sheeran, 31. “You just never know what’s around the corner. I wanted to make a song that had English words but gives me that same feeling that these Latin songs give us. For me, I love Shawn and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him.”