Camila Cabello Dances In Sparkly Crop Top & Sheer Pants For Her Y2K-Themed Birthday Party

Camila Cabello celebrated her 25th birthday in style when she rocked a plunging, sparkly crop top with matching sheer pants.

Camila Cabello rang in her 25th birthday in the best way possible – with a Y2K-themed birthday party. The singer looked fabulous when she rocked a sparkly outfit featuring a low-cut V-neck crop top with matching, high-waisted sheer pants.

Camila threw on the loose, flowy Santa Brands Milano Short Top with no bra underneath, paired with matching Santa Brands Black Pants that were completely see-through. She threw on a pair of high-waisted black underwear beneath the pants.

Camila accessorized with a dazzling diamond choker necklace, thin rectangular sunglasses, and two half-up-half-down space buns.

Camila posted a video of herself dancing around in the sexy outfit with the caption, “Y2K BDAY WAS LITTYYYYY. we only played 2000s so I had to get el conejo in on the pregame.”

Later that night, Camila slipped into a second outfit. This time, she rocked a tiny white H:ours Montee Crop Top that was cut out at the chest revealing ample underboob. She styled the top with a pair of high-waisted, bright blue Juicy Couture Og Big Bling Velour Track Pants. She kept her necklace on and left her hairstyle intact, adding a pair of white Steve Madden Bertie Sneakers.

Camila has been on a roll lately and just the other day she looked super sexy when she wore a slinky, light pink silk dress. The mini featured a plunging cowl neckline and two slits on either side of the skirt that showed off her toned legs.

She accessorized the silk mini with a pair of Gia Borghini x Rhw 6 Leather Lace-Up Sandals, a sultry pink smokey eye, and loose, natural curls.