Camila Cabello Declares It’s ‘Summer’ In Brown Bikini Top & Matching Sarong – Photos

Camila Cabello took to Instagram to share two new eye-catching and confident pics of herself rocking a look that showed off her fit figure.

Camila Cabello, 25, is looking incredible in her new photos! The singer posed in two new sexy Instagram snapshots she shared on March 13 and we can’t get over the beauty! She wore a brown and white patterned bikini top and lighter-colored patterned sarong as she lifted her hands high and over her head and gave the camera a confident look.

She also had her long hair down and didn’t appear to be wearing makeup. In the caption for the pics, she admitted she’s feeling summer vibes even though we’re still in March. “To me, it’s summer 🦋🌴🌴🌴🌺🌞🌞🌞,” the caption read.

It didn’t take long for Camila’s fans to respond to her post once she shared it and they were full of compliments. Many called her “beautiful” while others left heart-eyed emojis. Some agreed that they want it to be summer and one simply but effectively wrote, “Love you.”

Before Camila rocked Instagram with her latest photos, she got attention for dancing in a sparkly top and sheer pants for her Y2K-themed birthday celebration. She shared an epic video of herself looking great and excited as could be. “Y2K BDAY WAS LITTYYYYY. we only played 2000s so I had to get el conejo in on the pregame,” she captioned the clip.

Later in the evening, she changed into a different outfit that also made headlines. It was a white crop top with Juicy Couture Og Big Bling Velour Track Pants. She also added white Steve Madden Bertie Sneakers to go along with the memorable look.

When Camila’s not making headlines for her stylish wardrobe, she’s doing so for speaking out about her ex Shawn Mendes, whom she broke up with in Nov. 2021. “Those years that we were together — my focus was just, ‘How can I live a happy life and be in a happy, healthy relationship?’” she explained to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1. “I was doing therapy a lot. My focus has really shifted. And even now while I’m in promo mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the f***ing point? I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shit. And I feel like that was that way for both of us.”