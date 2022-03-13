See Pics

Camila Cabello Declares It’s ‘Summer’ In Brown Bikini Top & Matching Sarong – Photos

Favier/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com
Kim Kardashian enjoyed her summer vacation with baby Saint and North West as they all play in the sand together at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico North was joined by her baby brother for his first tropical trip in the water together as a family. Kim was having fun on the ground with the baby as she and her daughter spent some quality time together all in their summer swimwear.Mandetory mention of "Casa Aramara in Punta Mita Mexico"Ref: SPL1336080 180816 Picture by: Splash NewsSplash News and PicturesLos Angeles:310-821-2666New York:212-619-2666London:870-934-2666photodesk@splashnews.com
American singer Mary J. Blige hits the beach in a red bikini at Faena Hotel in Miami Beach, Florida. Mary, 51, is enjoying time in the sunshine state a month after her Super Bowl performance. Pictured: Mary J. Blige Ref: SPL5295813 120322 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Pichichipixx / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Alessandra Ambrosio and her boyfriend Richard Lee spend some time at the beach while on vacation in St-Barths. 23 Feb 2022 Pictured: Alessandra Ambrosio. Photo credit: EliotPress / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA830830_007.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Dua Lipa wears an orange bikini as she hits the beach after a sold out concert in Miami. 10 Feb 2022 Pictured: Dua Lipa. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA827166_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 47 Photos.
News Writer & Reporter

Camila Cabello took to Instagram to share two new eye-catching and confident pics of herself rocking a look that showed off her fit figure.

Camila Cabello, 25, is looking incredible in her new photos! The singer posed in two new sexy Instagram snapshots she shared on March 13 and we can’t get over the beauty! She wore a brown and white patterned bikini top and lighter-colored patterned sarong as she lifted her hands high and over her head and gave the camera a confident look.

She also had her long hair down and didn’t appear to be wearing makeup. In the caption for the pics, she admitted she’s feeling summer vibes even though we’re still in March. “To me, it’s summer 🦋🌴🌴🌴🌺🌞🌞🌞,” the caption read.

It didn’t take long for Camila’s fans to respond to her post once she shared it and they were full of compliments. Many called her “beautiful” while others left heart-eyed emojis. Some agreed that they want it to be summer and one simply but effectively wrote, “Love you.”

Camila Cabello
Camila Cabello during a previous outing. (Favier/AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Related Gallery

Camila Cabello -- Pics Of The Singer

West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Singer Camila Cabello is seen indulging in some late night adult goodies at Adam and Eve sex store in West Hollywood. Pictured: Camila Cabello BACKGRID USA 20 JANUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Camila Cabello appears visibly upset during a shopping trip on Melrose amid her recent breakup from popstar Shawn Mendes. Although distraught Camila looked stunning in a vibrant red ensemble while out in Los Angeles.Pictured: Camila CabelloBACKGRID USA 22 NOVEMBER 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Camila Cabello on the catwalk L'Oreal Paris show, Runway, Spring Summer 2022, Paris Fashion Week, France - 03 Oct 2021

Before Camila rocked Instagram with her latest photos, she got attention for dancing in a sparkly top and sheer pants for her Y2K-themed birthday celebration. She shared an epic video of herself looking great and excited as could be. “Y2K BDAY WAS LITTYYYYY. we only played 2000s so I had to get el conejo in on the pregame,” she captioned the clip.

Later in the evening, she changed into a different outfit that also made headlines. It was a white crop top with Juicy Couture Og Big Bling Velour Track Pants. She also added white Steve Madden Bertie Sneakers to go along with the memorable look.

When Camila’s not making headlines for her stylish wardrobe, she’s doing so for speaking out about her ex Shawn Mendes, whom she broke up with in Nov. 2021. “Those years that we were together — my focus was just, ‘How can I live a happy life and be in a happy, healthy relationship?’” she explained to Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1. “I was doing therapy a lot. My focus has really shifted. And even now while I’m in promo mode, honestly, if I’m not having fun, what’s the f***ing point? I think as I get older, yeah, the priorities shit. And I feel like that was that way for both of us.”