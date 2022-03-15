Hillary Clinton Torches Putin After He Sanctions Her: ‘Thank You for This Lifetime Achievement Award’

Hillary Clinton is among 12 others, including President Joe Biden, who have been banned from Russia by Putin!

Hillary Clinton, 74, and 12 others — including President Joe Biden, 74, and his son Hunter Biden, 52, as well as White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, 43 — were sanctioned by Russian President Vladamir Putin, 69. And although Hillary has been extremely displeased with Russia’s decision to invade Ukraine on Feb. 24, the former First Lady isn’t likely losing any sleep over Putin’s latest sanction — which bans them all from Russia and freezes any assets that they might have there.

Instead, she thanked them to her 31 million followers on Twitter! Twitter user @MaxSeddon shared the list of those who Putin sanctioned and wrote, “Russia has sanctioned Joe Biden and a range of other top US officials. The main impact of this is they can now make corny jokes on cable news about how they won’t be able to access their Russian bank accounts or go on vacation in Siberia, I guess.”

I want to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award. https://t.co/4og9S3OCEp — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) March 15, 2022

Hillary found the joke funny and reposted it to her Twitter, with an added line that showed how much she was truly devastated to be included in Putin’s sanction list. “I want to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award,” Hillary wrote after retweeting the list. Oddly, Hillary’s husband, former President Bill Clinton, 75, did not make the cut and was not included on Putin’s sanction list.

In a March 8 interview with Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski at Forbes’ 30/50 summit, Hillary said, “I don’t know how it ends, but I think the person who is most surprised that it is still going on is probably Vladimir Putin. The level of defense and determination that the Ukrainian people are showing – starting with their president, President Zelenskyy, going all the way down to the grandmothers and young women taking up arms… It’s tragic but inspiring. I hope the world will stay with Ukraine while they try to protect their homeland.”