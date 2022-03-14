Hailey Baldwin Has A Blast At Justin Bieber’s UT Concert 3 Days After Hospitalization

Hailey Baldwin looked gorgeous while singing and dancing in the crowd at Justin Bieber’s latest concert, in a series of pics and video clips on Tyrell Hampton’s Instagram.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, thankfully seems to be recovering nicely after being hospitalized with a blood clot in her brain last week. The model happily attended her husband Justin Bieber‘s concert in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 13, and was seen singing and dancing in several pics and video clips on Tyrell Hampton‘s Instagram story he posted throughout the night. The beauty looked thrilled to be celebrating the singer’s music and wore a stylish black cropped vest and a light denim miniskirt.

She also wore black knee-high socks with black boots and kept her long hair down with the look. At one point, she posed in a black hat with pointy ears and smiled for the camera. To top things off, she added pretty pink lipstick that looked perfect with her outfit.

Hailey’s outing at Justin’s show comes after she made headlines for shockingly revealing she went to a hospital and found out she had a “small blood clot” in her brain after suffering stroke-like symptoms while having breakfast.

“On Thursday morning, I was sitting at breakfast with my husband,” she wrote in a message posted on Instagram on March 12. “When I started having stroke like symptoms and was taken to the hospital. They found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen. But my body had passed it on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.”