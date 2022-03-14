Exclusive

Justin Bieber Was ‘Scared & Stressed’ When Hailey Baldwin Was Hospitalized With Blood Clot

Justin & Hailey
Shutterstock
Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. 08 Oct 2020 Pictured: Justin and Hailey Bieber enjoy dinner at Craig’s. Photo credit: Rachpoot/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA706490_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
*EXCLUSIVE* Inglewood, CA - Justin Bieber walks barefoot with his wife Hailey Bieber holding his Adidas Yeezy's in his hand after the Rams win Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 13 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber is the perfect gentleman as he escorts his wife Hailey Bieber into a party hosted at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Justin performed at Pacific Design Center earlier in the night and was joined by an all star crowd at the Nice Guy for an afterparty. Justin and Hailey were at the club when a fight broke up outside resulting in shots being fired. Three people were injured. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 12 FEBRUARY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber look stylish as they leave The Nice Guy while enjoying a night out. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 9 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 33 Photos.
and

A source EXCLUSIVELY reveals to HollywoodLife how Justin Bieber reacted to his wife Hailey Baldwin’s frightening health crisis in the midst of his ‘Justice World Tour.’

When Hailey Baldwin suffered a medical emergency on March 12, her husband Justin Bieber, who is currently traveling around the country on his Justice World Tour, took it very hard. A source close to Justin told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that the “Peaches” singer, 28, “has been on tour and he has been dealing with the normal stresses of putting on a great show so when he has down time with Hailey, he really takes advantage of it and makes sure that all the time spent with her is genuine and real enjoyment.”

The insider added that when Hailey, 25, was hospitalized for a blood clot, Justin became “anxious, scared and stressed especially once they found out what was going on he was kind of really taking it hard because he was really scared.”

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin at the MET Gala in September 2021 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Hailey suffered the medical scare while she and Justin were having breakfast in Palm Springs, California in between shows on his tour. The source told HL that “there was definitely a lot of praying” over Hailey’s health, “and now that she is fine and away from it,” Justin “really feels blessed that she is OK, and he is really happy and if possible, loves her even more.”

Related Gallery

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin's Most Romantic Moments -- PICS

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber JUSTIN BIEBER, OUR WORLD - NY Special Screening Event, New York, USA - 14 Sep 2021
*EXCLUSIVE* Milos, GREECE - Out in the Greek sunshine, the Canadian Superstar Justin Bieber and his wife, The American Model Hailey Bieber put on a rather amorous display spotted on their romantic getaway on the Greek island of Milos. The couple were spotted out on their boat and setting the temperatures soaring by packing on the PDA with a passionate kiss out in the Greek sunshine. Justin wore a 'Drew' printed blue top with Hailey wearing a sexy striped orange bikini and blue shirt top. **SHOT ON 06/28/2021** Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Bieber BACKGRID USA 3 JULY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Miami, FL - *EXCLUSIVE* -Loving couple Justin and Hailey Bieber go shopping through the streets of Brickell in downtown Miami in the midst of a lot of security. The singer had drawn accusations of cultural appropriation when he debuted his new 'do earlier this week. The singer's highly anticipated comeback tour that was set to start in June has been pushed back to 2022. *Shot on May 1, 2021* Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

After being released from the hospital, Hailey addressed the blood clot incident in a statement on her Instagram Story two days later. The model explained that she “started having stroke like symptoms” and was taken to the hospital, where doctors “found I had suffered a very small blood clot to my brain, which caused a small lack of oxygen.”

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin at the ‘Justin Bieber: Our World” screening in NYC on September 14, 2021 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Hailey went on to inform her followers that, luckily, her body passed the blood clot “on its own and I recovered completely within a few hours.” She called the incident “one of of the scariest moments I’ve ever been through” but confirmed that she was now home recovering. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love,” she added.

Justin and Hailey have been there for each other unconditionally ever since they got married in September 2018. Throughout Justin’s depression struggles, his gorgeous wife has been so supportive. The “Baby” singer admitted to GQ in April that although their first year of marriage was “tough,” the A-list pair are continuing to create “beautiful” memories together as a couple.