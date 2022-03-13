Rebel Wilson Dazzles In Black Tulle & Blue Sequin Dress For BAFTA Hosting Gig — Photos

Rebel Wilson looked incredible in her flattering fashion choice as she posed for gorgeous photos on the red carpet of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, later changing to a second glam look!

Rebel Wilson, 42, made quite the entrance when hosting the 2022 BAFTA Awards! The Australian actress turned heads in a stunning gown for the red carpet with a dramatic tired black tulle skirt with a bodice made out of sparkly navy blue sequins. The Giambattista Valli dress included a flirty off-the-shoulder cut, showing off her toned arms after her dramatic weight loss! The blonde actress’ glam was on point to, with her hair pulled back into a chic ponytail with a side part framing her face. Rebel was simply glowing under the camera lights thanks to her bronzed makeup which was accented with luscious black lashes and a frosted lip.

Later in the show, she changed up the vibe with an ultra-glam red sequin dress! The garment was all 80s’ Dynasty vibes with it’s embellished shoulders and plunge cut, sparkling under the stage lights. The Aussie born star added a dramatic red lip and smokey eye to the outfit, tying it all together.

Before her BAFTAs hosting gig, Rebel shared some stunning pics of herself hanging out in London after arriving to prepare for the award show. The pics included her showing off her incredible figure in various outfits, including a black dress with lace sleeves and a fitted short-sleeved dress with a pink and orange top and black bottom. She had her hair down and added classic makeup to her look.

The funny lady also added a cheeky caption that gave a shout-out to hunky actor Robert Pattinson. “I’m here. And I’m going to try my best at the BAFTAS Sunday night 🇬🇧 Does anyone have Robert Pattinson’s number? Wanted to low key invite him …,” she wrote.

Rebel’s appearance a the BAFTAs comes after she celebrated a luxurious 42nd birthday with close friends. The blonde beauty took to Instagram to share several photos and video clips of the epic celebration, which took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. From enjoying cocktails at a fancy restaurant to dancing the night away underneath a fireworks display, she had a thrilling time and expressed her excitement in the captions for the posts.

When Rebel’s not wowing at the BAFTAs or spending incredible weekends in lovely places, she’s working hard in her acting career. The talented star just finished filming the upcoming film Senior Year, which is about a high school student falling into a coma before her prom and after awakening 20 years later, wanting to go back to get the prom queen title. She’s also been working on the upcoming independent British film, The Almond and the Seahorse.