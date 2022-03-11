See Pics

Heidi Klum Rocks Just Lingerie While Being Serenaded By Her Husband In Bed

The gorgeous supermodel set temperatures soaring in barely-there underwear as her hubby played his guitar for her.

Once a supermodel, always a supermodel! Heidi Klum looked like she was posing for a cover shoot in her latest Instagram post! The America’s Got Talent judge, 48, took to her social media late Thursday night (March 10) to share a clip of herself looking absolutely fierce as she hung out in bed with her Tokio Hotel rocker husband Tom Kaulitz, 33. The German-born beauty draped her flawless figure in nothing but lingerie, showing her 9 million fans that she’s still got it!

In the sassy clip, Heidi rocks a barely-there underwear set that showcased her gym-toned physique. She kept her trademark sandy blonde locks long and loose, as she went virtually makeup free with a fresh face. As she lays in bed, Tom — who is shirtless and giving a peek at his own fit body — strums his guitar and serenades his wife. This couple is too cute!

Heidi hasn’t been shy showing off her attributes as of late. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue vet put them on display recently for her new music video. The TV presenter took to her Instagram on Feb. 25 to share a clip of herself filming the short movie for her song “Chai Tea with Heidi.” The ditty will not only will be featured as the theme song for the next season of Germany’s Next Top Model — it’s also a duet with none other than rap legend Snoop Dogg!

Heidi explained why she chose to record a pop track during a recent interview with the Australian TV program The Morning Show. “Last year when I just finished recording my sixteenth season of Germany’s Next Top Model, I was asked by my producers, and all the big producers on the network, ‘Hey, why don’t you sing the new theme song for the seventeenth season.’ I thought that sounded like a fun idea, I’m always up for anything that is out of the ordinary from what I normally do.”

When asked which of her fellow America’s Got Talent judges would give her the golden buzzer if she performed her new song on the show, Heidi didn’t hesitate to answer. “Probably Sophia (Vergara) because she’s a girl’s girl and she’s always supporting me in all the different things that I do,” Heidi responded. As for the finicky Simon Cowell’s play, Heidi quipped, “I don’t know, Simon… he might have pushed the red buzzer, it always depends on how he feels that day.”

 