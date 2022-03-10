Regé-Jean Page & Girlfriend Emily Brown Spotted On Rare Public Date Night — Photos

Regé-Jean Page and girlfriend Emily Brown were a glamorous vision on Wednesday as they attended a BAFTA event in London together.

Regé-Jean Page, 33, and girlfriend Emily Brown made an appearance together at the Dunhill GQ pre-BAFTA filmmakers dinner in London on March 9, looking adorable as they walked hand-in-hand into the event. Regé-Jean looked dapper as always, in a crisp, black tux, pairing the look with stylish black loafers.

Emily looked gorgeous in gold as she arrived to the event in a shimmering metallic, ankle-length number with spaghetti straps. The soccer player paired her dress with gold strappy sandals and carried a shimmering gold bag with a beautiful chain and tassels. Emily also wore her bright blonde locks down and straight, emulating unfussy glamour for the night.

Although Regé-Jean may not be a part of the upcoming second season of Bridgerton, he’s still making lasting impressions at fancy events! The actor, who rose to fame in the first season of the Netflix series, has also been attending said events with his girlfriend, as they were also spotted out last October for a date night at the BFI London Film Festival. The couple even rocked matching velvet looks at the event as the Bridgerton star looked dapper in a black velvet suit while Emily stunned in a black velvet gown.

The couple didn’t pose for official photos on the red carpet at The Tragedy of Macbeth premiere, but when Regé-Jean was done posing for solo photos, he joined up with Emily to walk into the screening. The actor sweetly put his hand on Emily’s back as they went inside, making for some serious #couplegoals.

Regé-Jean and Emily have kept their romance very low-profile, especially since the massive success of Bridgerton made Regé-Jean a global star. The couple also recently stepped out for the GQ Men of the Year Awards in September 2021, where the actor received the Standout Performance of the Year.