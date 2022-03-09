Prince William & Kate Middleton Show Support For Ukraine In Blue Outfits & Flag Pins – Photos

Prince William & Kate Middleton made quite a statement when the royals showed their support for Ukraine while visiting the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on March 9.



Prince William and Kate Middleton continued to show their support for Ukraine when they visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on March 9. The Duke and Duchess not only visited the center but also wore clothes in honor of the country which is currently at war with Russia.

Kate looked absolutely gorgeous, as always, when she wore a bright blue, $685 cropped Alexander McQueen cashmere sweater styled with a pair of high-waisted, navy blue Jigsaw Sport Luxe Jersey Wide Wide Leg Trousers. Her pants were tight at the top and flowed into baggy hems while she cinched in her tiny waist with an Anderson’s Black Croc-Effect Leather Belt.

Kate accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe Emmy London Josie Pumps in Midnight Suede, gold Sezane Gaia Hoops Earrings, and a stunning blowout that was down in voluminous waves. She topped her look off with a tiny pin on her sweater that had the Ukrainian flag on it.

As for William, he also wore head-to-toe blue, featuring a baby blue button-down shirt with a navy sweater on top. He topped his look off with a pair of fitted navy trousers, suede shoes, and a blue blazer with the same pin fastened to his lapel.

Kate and William have been vocal about their support for Ukraine and back in February, they released a joint statement on Twitter, writing, “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C.”