See Pics

Prince William & Kate Middleton Show Support For Ukraine In Blue Outfits & Flag Pins – Photos

prince william kate middleton
Mario Pietrangeli / BACKGRID
US First Lady Jill Biden attends a celebration to mark Black History Month, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 28 February 2022. US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden host Black History Month celebration, Washington, Usa - 28 Feb 2022
London, UNITED KINGDOM - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London to learn about the extraordinary efforts being made to support Ukrainians in the UK and across Europe. Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge BACKGRID USA 9 MARCH 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Mario Pietrangeli / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, USA - DECEMBER 03: Actor Ashton Kutcher and wife Mila Kunis arrive at the 2018 Breakthrough Prize Ceremony held at the NASA Ames Research Center on December 3, 2017 in Mountain View, California, United States. (Photo by Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News) Pictured: Ashton Kutcher,Mila Kunis,Ashton Kutcher Mila Kunis Ref: SPL1633077 031217 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
US Vice President Kamala Harris (L) speaks with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (R) ahead of the State of the Union address in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, 01 March 2022. The State of the Union address in Washington DC, USA - 01 Mar 2022 View Gallery View Gallery 18 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Prince William & Kate Middleton made quite a statement when the royals showed their support for Ukraine while visiting the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on March 9.


Prince William and Kate Middleton continued to show their support for Ukraine when they visited the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on March 9. The Duke and Duchess not only visited the center but also wore clothes in honor of the country which is currently at war with Russia.

prince william kate middleton
Prince William & Kate Middleton showed their support for Ukraine when they wore head-to-toe blue outfits with flag pins while visiting the Ukrainian Cultural Centre in London on March 9. (Mario Pietrangeli / BACKGRID)

Kate looked absolutely gorgeous, as always, when she wore a bright blue, $685 cropped Alexander McQueen cashmere sweater styled with a pair of high-waisted, navy blue Jigsaw Sport Luxe Jersey Wide Wide Leg Trousers. Her pants were tight at the top and flowed into baggy hems while she cinched in her tiny waist with an Anderson’s Black Croc-Effect Leather Belt.

Kate accessorized her look with a pair of pointed-toe Emmy London Josie Pumps in Midnight Suede, gold Sezane Gaia Hoops Earrings, and a stunning blowout that was down in voluminous waves. She topped her look off with a tiny pin on her sweater that had the Ukrainian flag on it.

As for William, he also wore head-to-toe blue, featuring a baby blue button-down shirt with a navy sweater on top. He topped his look off with a pair of fitted navy trousers, suede shoes, and a blue blazer with the same pin fastened to his lapel.

Related Gallery

Ukraine Invasion: See Photos From Attacks And Protests

Numerous people protest during a peace rally against the war in Ukraine at Kornmarkt in Lucerne, Switzerland, 04 March 2022. Russian troops entered Ukraine on 24 February prompting the country's president to declare martial law and triggering a series of announcements by Western countries to impose severe economic sanctions on Russia. Peace rally in Lucerne against the war in Ukraine, Luzern, Switzerland - 04 Mar 2022
Civilians cross the Irpin river through the rubble of a destroyed bridge to escape the fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces drawing closer to Irpin, Ukraine, Friday, March 4, 2022. (MARCUS YAM / LOS ANGELES TIMES) UKRAINE RUSSIA CRISIS, Irpin, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine - 04 Mar 2022
Aleksander, 41, presses his palms against the window as he says goodbye to his daughter Anna, 5, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Friday, . Aleksander has to stay behind to fight in the war while his family leaves the country to seek refuge in a neighbouring country Russia War, Kyiv, Ukraine - 03 Mar 2022

Kate and William have been vocal about their support for Ukraine and back in February, they released a joint statement on Twitter, writing, “In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine’s future. Today we stand with the President and all of Ukraine’s people as they bravely fight for that future. W & C.”