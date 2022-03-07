Fashion

Selena Gomez Wears Plaid Mini Skirt While Filming ‘Only Murders’ In Coney Island — Photos

Selena Gomez looked fabulous when she rocked a tiny plaid mini skirt with tights & a chunky sweater while filming ‘Only Murders’ in Coney Island.

Selena Gomez has been busy filming her hit show, Only Murders in the Building, and her outfits while filming has been amazing. The 29-year-old was filming in Coney Island, NY on March 7, when she looked amazing in a high-waisted plaid mini skirt with a cropped blue knit sweater and tights.

Selena Gomez looked super cute while filming ‘Only Murders in the Building’ in Coney Island on March 7, when she wore a blue & yellow Free People Emmy Mini Menswear Skort with a Wilfred Free Harper Sweater in Waterdrop Blue. (Jose Perez/SplashNews)

Selena styled her yellow and blue Free People Emmy Mini Menswear Skort with a Wilfred Free Harper Sweater in Waterdrop Blue, opaque black tights, a long gray scarf, a gray beanie, chunky patent leather black Steve Madden Loreen Black Booties, and an oversized blue winter parka. She had her short brown hair down in loose waves and she topped her look off with Jennifer Fisher 2 Samira Hoops in Gold.

Selena’s outfits while filming are always super cute and just the day before, she rocked a baggy flannel Free People Sloane Maxi Shirt Jacket with her go-to Ugg Bailey Button Boots. Another one of our favorite looks from Sels was her cozy white wrap coat.

Selena’s bright white baggy Zara Textured Belted Coat in Oyster White hit the middle of her calves and was cinched in at her waist with a tie belt. She styled the jacket with a black turtleneck sweater, black leggings, leather gloves, and a pair of Chestnut-colored Ugg Bailey Boots.

Selena styled her outfit with a pair of opaque black tights, a long gray scarf, a gray beanie, chunky patent leather black Steve Madden Loreen Black Booties, gold Jennifer Fisher 2 Samira Hoops & an oversized blue winter parka. (Jose Perez/SplashNews)

Selena has been rocking a slew of fabulous winter coats this season and this white wrap coat is just one of many. Just recently, she wore her UGG Catherina Puffer Jacket in Black/White Marble with a pair of tan UGG Judith Cardigan and matching UGG Terri Pants in Granite with a pair of black suede UGG Femme Boots.