Shop

Selena Gomez Braved The NYC Cold In A Chic White Wrap Coat & You Can Shop A Similar Look For Under $100

selena gomez
Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez in New York City, USA - 03 Feb 2022
Selena Gomez filming some scenes of "Only Murders In The Building" in New York City Pictured: Selena Gomez Ref: SPL5289866 140222 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Poland Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Russia Rights
Selena Gomez on the set of season 2 of Only Murders In The Building 'Only Murders in the Building' TV show on set filming, New York, USA - 24 Jan 2022
View Gallery View Gallery 32 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Selena Gomez looked fabulous when she wore a cozy white wrap coat while bracing the cold NYC weather on Valentine’s Day & you can shop a similar coat here.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It was a freezing day in New York City on Valentine’s Day but Selena Gomez managed to brave the cold weather when she rocked a stylish winter jacket. The 29-year-old was filming her hit show, Only Murders In The Building when she opted to wear a cozy white wrap coat.

selena gomez
Selena Gomez looked fabulous in NYC on Valentine’s Day when she wore this cozy & chic white wrap coat with a black turtleneck sweater, leggings, & Chestnut Ugg Bailey Boots. (Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com)

Selena’s bright white baggy peacoat hit the middle of her calved and was cinched in at her waist with a tie belt. She styled the jacket with a black turtleneck sweater, black leggings, leather gloves, and a pair of Chestnut-colored Ugg Bailey Boots.

Related Gallery

Selena Gomez's Best Outfits Over the Years

Selena Gomez 47th Annual American Music Awards, Show, Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Nov 2019
Selena Gomez American Music Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Nov 2017
Selena Gomez Quebec City Summer Festival, Canada - 11 Jul 2016

We loved Selena’s coat and it’s the perfect way to stay warm and cozy this winter without sacrificing style and if you loved it too, you’re in luck. We found a similar coat that looks just like hers and costs less than $40. The chouyatou Belted Winter Wrap Wool Coat is a great option that retails for just $35.50 on Amazon.

Selena has been rocking a slew of fabulous winter coats this season and this white wrap coat is just one of many. Just recently, Sels rocked her UGG Catherina Puffer Jacket in Black/White Marble and the best part is – it’s currently on sale. The jacket originally costs $350 but is currently 50% off so it can be all yours for just $174.99 – that means, you save a whopping $175.

Selena styled the hooded, waterproof jacket with a tan UGG Judith Cardigan and matching UGG Terri Pants in Granite with a pair of black suede UGG Femme Boots.