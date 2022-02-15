Selena Gomez Braved The NYC Cold In A Chic White Wrap Coat & You Can Shop A Similar Look For Under $100

Selena Gomez looked fabulous when she wore a cozy white wrap coat while bracing the cold NYC weather on Valentine’s Day & you can shop a similar coat here.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

It was a freezing day in New York City on Valentine’s Day but Selena Gomez managed to brave the cold weather when she rocked a stylish winter jacket. The 29-year-old was filming her hit show, Only Murders In The Building when she opted to wear a cozy white wrap coat.

Selena’s bright white baggy peacoat hit the middle of her calved and was cinched in at her waist with a tie belt. She styled the jacket with a black turtleneck sweater, black leggings, leather gloves, and a pair of Chestnut-colored Ugg Bailey Boots.

We loved Selena’s coat and it’s the perfect way to stay warm and cozy this winter without sacrificing style and if you loved it too, you’re in luck. We found a similar coat that looks just like hers and costs less than $40. The chouyatou Belted Winter Wrap Wool Coat is a great option that retails for just $35.50 on Amazon.

Selena has been rocking a slew of fabulous winter coats this season and this white wrap coat is just one of many. Just recently, Sels rocked her UGG Catherina Puffer Jacket in Black/White Marble and the best part is – it’s currently on sale. The jacket originally costs $350 but is currently 50% off so it can be all yours for just $174.99 – that means, you save a whopping $175.

Selena styled the hooded, waterproof jacket with a tan UGG Judith Cardigan and matching UGG Terri Pants in Granite with a pair of black suede UGG Femme Boots.