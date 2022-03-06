Chloe Fineman Spoofs Anna Delvey In Hilarious ‘SNL’ Sketch With Oscar Isaac – Watch

The comedian channeled the subject of Netflix’ ‘Inventing Anna,’ who was convicted of grand larceny after she defrauded banks, hotels and friends while posing as a wealthy heiress.

Chloe Fineman has become known for her incredible impersonations, perfectly nailing the voices of such stars as Britney Spears, Reese Witherspoon and Meryl Streep. In a hilarious sketch for the lastest episode of Saturday Night Live, the star proves her chops once again as she took on the odd and ever-changing accent used by actress Julia Garner in portraying Anna Delvey in Netflix’ buzzy drama Inventing Anna.

While chilling in her dressing room at the beginning of the sketch, Chloe suddenly realizes Delvey — who was convicted of grand larceny in 2019 after she defrauded banks, hotels and friends while posing as a wealthy heiress — got what she wanted by simply demanding it in her awkward accent. The notion inspires Chloe to try Delvey’s approach, as she begins barking orders to her fellow cast members while dressed up as the criminal and using a wild voice.

After scolding Andrew Dismukes for having potato chips as snacks instead of sushi from Nobu, Chloe goes on to take a couch from Kyle Mooney, the Joe Biden impersonation from newcomer James Austin Johnson and the Weekend Update anchor job from Michael Che, who celebrates the move and takes off for a vacation. Chloe eventually can’t keep up with all her lies or rising debt, much like Delvey in the series, and is confronted by Kate McKinnon.

“Chloe, I can’t help but notice you’ve been Delvey-ing everyone today,” Kate said to the struggling imposter. “Chloe, you don’t have to do this. The hair, the glasses, the Russian accent that’s also German. You just got to be confident. There’s a real Delvey inside you. It has been all along.”

After Chloe pulls herself together, realizes the mistakes she’s made, and apologizes, she takes off the glasses and exits down the hall. Kate promptly picks up the glasses and puts them on to reveal she is also a version of the insistent, fake heiress. “There can only be one Delvey around here,” Kate fiendishly says into the camera.