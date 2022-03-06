Kim Kardashian Jets Out Of Paris In Orange Feather Boa & Black Skirt After Balenciaga Show

Kim Kardashian was spotted walking toward a jet while getting ready to leave Paris, France after only staying 24 hours and wowing at the Balenciaga show in a yellow and black catsuit.

Kim Kardashian, 41, made quite the impression in Paris and decided to leave right after. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians was photographed walking outside toward a jet to leave the “city of love” on March 6, just 24 hours after arriving, while wearing a black figure-flattering black top with a long matching skirt and holding a bright orange feather boa. She also rocked sunglasses as her long locks were down with a wet look.

Kim paired her outfit with black heeled shoes and walked straight ahead while holding her phone. She didn’t seem to pay attention to cameras and it’s not clear whether she was heading back home to Los Angeles, CA or somewhere else. Either way, she was looking incredible!

Before Kim boarded her jet to leave Paris, she attended the Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week and wore an eye-catching yellow and black catsuit that was made to look like yellow caution tape all over her. Instead of the word “caution” however, the dress read the fashion brand’s name in black letters, and the dark-haired beauty owned the look while pairing it with matching heeled boots. She posed for photographers with her hair down and sunglasses on and held a mini purse that also matched her catsuit.

Kim’s appearance at the Balenciaga show was no surprise considering she’s part of their new spring campaign. Her famous face was displayed on a billboard in New York City’s Times Square for an ad, which she worked on with designer Demna, and she wore a black catsuit and the brand’s motorcycle detailed boots, as well as a neon Le Cagole XS handbag while snapping a selfie.

When Kim’s not making memories with fashion designers and brands, she’s doing so with her new boyfriend Pete Davidson. She and the Saturday Night Live star have been romantically involved since around Oct. 2021, eight months after she filed for divorce from Kanye West, and have been spotted on various PDA-filled outings ever since.