Hailey Baldwin Sizzles In Pink Dress With Sexy Plunge & Platform Boots At PFW – Photos

Hailey Baldwin was seen leaving the Hotel de Crillon in Paris, France while wearing a silky pink sleeveless dress and black boots, which proved to be another impressive work during the eventful fashionable week.

Hailey Baldwin, 25, recently stepped out of her Paris hotel to enjoy a night out for a lavish dinner at Le Bar des Prés restaurant and wowed with her sexy look! The model, who’s been in the city of love for Paris Fashion Week, wore a silky pink sleeveless mini dress with a plunging neckline and black platform boots that rested just below her knees during the epic outing. She also had her long hair straight and down and flaunted a fresh face of makeup that went perfectly with her style choice.

The beauty accessorized with small silver hoop earrings and looked confident and happy as she strolled on by onlookers and photographers in the memorable moment. At one point, she was also spotted getting in and out of a vehicle that took her to and from her destination and appeared relaxed around the people escorting her.

Before Hailey’s latest Paris outing, she wowed in a different look on March 5. The wife of Justin Bieber wore a white sweater that was open at the midriff under a long black leather trench coat and flared blue jeans. She also wore square-toed black shoes and sunglasses as her hair was pulled back.

When Hailey’s not flaunting iconic style choices at big time fashion events, she’s doing so on her social media page. The beautiful star shared pics of herself posing in a mirror while wearing a pink velvet bikini top and sweat pants in an early March post. She wore two matching clips in her hair and several necklaces as well, proving she knows how to make a lasting impression when it comes to what she chooses to wear.

In addition to modeling, Hailey is getting set to launch a new skincare line called Rhode Skin. The official Instagram page for the company is not even fully set up yet but she tagged it in a recent post, hinting it could be up soon. We can’t wait to see what she has in store!