Watch

Joy Behar Takes A Fall On ‘The View’: ‘Who Do I Sue?’

joy behar
ABC
Amy Schumer trips in front of Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West at the TIME 100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at the Frederick P. Rose Hall, Time Warner Center, in New York 2015 TIME 100 Gala - Arrivals, New York, USA
Rome, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* -"Euphoria" actress, Zendaya, is pictured taking a stumble and falling on the floor while going for lunch at Eitch Borromini. It was such a shame that 'Spiderman' wasn't able to save her... especially after reports claimed that Zendaya and her co-star and boyfriend Tom Holland have brought a house together in London. The rather stylish-looking Zendaya first went to the Valentino Boutique to browse through a few dresses and stayed there for roughly one hour and 15 mins. Zendaya then proceeded next door to Maison Valentino where the dresses are made. Maybe the star went to get some dress fittings after staying there for roughly 45 mins before grabbing some lunch at the fancy Italian restaurant. Pictured: Zendaya BACKGRID USA 21 FEBRUARY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Cobra Team / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tiffany Haddish pictured falling on top of garbage cans before being helped by Billy Crystal as they rehearse a scene at the "Here Today" movie set in Downtown, Brooklyn. Pictured: Tiffany Haddish,Billy Crystal Ref: SPL5124888 281019 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Jose Perez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
Actress Jennifer Lawrence stumbles as she walks on stage to accept the award for best actress in a leading role for "Silver Linings Playbook" during the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, in Los Angeles 85th Academy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2013 View Gallery View Gallery 12 Photos.
News Writer

Joy Behar took a nasty  spill while kicking off ‘The View,’ but she quickly joked about a lawsuit in the aftermath.

Those steps are tough! Joy Behar, 79, had a rough start to The View on Thursday March 3. The comedian had a quick fall at the start of the show, while getting to her chair. She slipped and fell right to the floor, while her co-hosts and a producer ran over to make sure she was okay. Sara Haines, Sunny Hostinand Whoopi Goldberg crowded around to help her get up, and a producer ran on-set to make sure she was okay!

After Joy got up, the ladies laughed and the in-studio audience applauded that she was okay. After she went “flying,” Joy mentioned that it was a first during her entire tenure on The View. “25 years, that has never happened to me! Who do I sue?” she joked, while she settled herself.

Before Joy made her crack about filing a lawsuit, Whoopi explained that the rotating chairs are super sensitive. “These chairs move! You touch it, and you’re on the ground!” she said, and later joked about needing a little liquid courage to climb into the high chairs. “We can’t even say, ‘You can’t have another glass of wine!’ It takes a glass of wine to get in the chair.”

After the commercial break, the ladies joked to “clear up” that Sara didn’t trip Joy. “I didn’t push her. I didn’t touch her,” Sara said. Joy also quipped about the moment getting traction online, and mentioned that one of The View’s regular guest co-hosts texted to make sure she was alright. “I’m getting all these messages from people saying that’s a viral moment! You’ll be on Page Six. Ana Navarro: ‘Mamacita, are you okay?'” Joy laughed.

Related Gallery

'The View' -- Photos Of The Show

THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) MICHAEL DOUGLAS, SUNNY HOSTIN, MEGHAN MCCAIN
THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) ABBY HUNTSMAN, JOY BEHAR, WHOOPI GOLDBERG, MICHAEL DOUGLAS, MEGHAN MCCAIN, SUNNY HOSTIN
THE VIEW - 10/24/19 Michael Douglas is the guest today on ABC's "The View." "The View" airs Monday-Friday 11am-12 noon, ET on ABC. VW19 (ABC/Lou Rocco) WHOOPI GOLDBERG, ABBY HUNTSMAN, JOY BEHAR, MICHAEL DOUGLAS, SUNNY HOSTIN, MEGHAN MCCAIN

Joy mentioned that she’s used to taking a spill every now and then, but put the blame on their swiveling seats. “I fall all the time! I’m a klutz, but this chair was like The Exorcist,” she quipped, and Whoopi hopped in to let everyone know how they all feel about the seats they sit in everyday. “For the record, we hate these chairs,” she said. While they mostly laughed, Joy did get serious for a minute and referenced the recent death of Bob Saget, who died after hitting his head, and she mentioned it’s important to get it checked out if you hit your head and don’t feel okay.

Joy Behar made plenty of jokes after her fall on ‘The View.’ (ABC)

The women also got into how easy it is to fall in the seats, with Sara mentioning that climbing into them while wearing high heels is no easy feat! Whoopi also gave a comedic demonstration, and said that seats swivel no matter who you are. “You might have a skinny behind. You might have a behind that has a little more meat on it. You’re going to sit, and you see, it’s moving,” she said.

Joy made a joke about wanting to have a larger backside to make getting in the chairs easier. “I’m going to make a resolution: I’m going to make my behind even bigger,” she said, and Whoopi hopped in with a joke that she’d be prepared for next time. “You want a little cushion next time you go down!” Whoopi said.