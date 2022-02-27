Alexandra Daddario Sparkles In Deep Plunging Silver Gown At The SAG Awards

Alexandra Daddario was a vision in silver at the SAG Awards on Sunday, wearing a gorgeous Versace gown with a plunging neckline, standing out on the red carpet.

Alexandra Daddario looked like a silver screen star as she arrived to the SAG Awards on Sunday! The White Lotus actress, who’s known for her stylishly chic looks, walked the red carpet wearing a gorgeous, custom Versace gown with a deep neckline, fitted bodice, high thigh slit, and Grecian goddess vibes with draping down the back. The stunning star paired the look with pointed toe matching silver pumps and sparkling De Beers drop earrings.

To complement her spectacular dress, Alexandra went with an old Hollywood bombshell look, with a ’90s supermodel/’50s starlet bouncy waves and a deep, burgundy lip. She also let her piercing blue eyes do all the talking by keeping her eye makeup minimal with just enough mascara to create subtle, yet stunning glamour.

The 35-year-old actress posed on the carpet alone, but she’s definitely been making headlines lately due to her relationship with Andrew Form, 52, to whom she got engaged in Dec. 2021. The news broke just a day after Alexandra was spotted running errands in Los Angeles and rocking a diamond ring on a very special finger. In the paparazzi pics, which can be seen HERE, Alexandra’s flashy ring is fully visible as she’s dressed in a casual blue T-shirt, black yoga pants, a hat, and sunglasses for her errands around town.

Alexandra confirmed her romance with Andrew — the ex-husband of actress Jordana Brewster — on Instagram back in May 2021. The Baywatch star posted a sweet, black and white shot of the couple kissing alongside the caption, “I love you… ‘and even that is an understatement.’”