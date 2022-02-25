Zoe Kravtiz Admits To Rob Pattinson’s Face She Hasn’t Seen ‘Twilight’ & He Calls Her Out Immediately

Zoe Kravitz is admitting she’s not a big ‘Twilight’ fan, and her ‘The Batman’ co-star is calling her a ‘hater’ in a hilarious new interview.

Zoe Kravitz didn’t ever watch the Twilight movies, and Robert Pattinson is calling her out! During a press interview ahead of the release of their upcoming film The Batman, Zoe joked about not having seen the teen vampire romance movies in from which Robert shot to fame from his role as dreamboat vampire Edward Cullen.

“It’s not even cool to be a hater anymore,” Robert joked during the interview, to which Zoe responded, “I don’t hate it I just didn’t see it!” Zoe then conceded that she actually remembered seeing the first one because her best friend made her go see it, although she didn’t exactly remember what went on.

“There’s a lot of experiences involving me you just completely erased,” Robert then teased as Zoe started laughing, putting her head in her hands.

Zoë Kravitz reveals to Robert Pattinson that she didn't watch Twilight. “It's not even cool to be a hater anymore. That’s so 2010.” pic.twitter.com/QOsj3nInpp — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 25, 2022

Zoe, 33, definitely channeled her role as Catwoman for the London premiere of the movie with a sexy black look on the red carpet. The actress wore a sleek black halter dress that was every bit old Hollywood glamour as it was modern sexy, with a chic and sleek column silhouette on the bottom and cutouts on the top around her cleavage, wrapping around her neck in a halter style.

As expected, Zoe’s co-star Robert was also present for the red carpet premiere, rocking a unique look with an extra-long grey suit jacket and matching pants. The two beamed at each other while posing for photos, and if their chemistry on the carpet (and in the above press video!) is this strong for The Batman, it’ll definitely make for a good watch!

Despite their firecracker chemistry, the two aren’t romantically involved in real life. Zoe was recently romantically linked to Hollywood hunk Channing Tatum following rumors of their romance first began in August 2021 when they were spotted going on a bike ride together. Soon after the 21 Jump Street star had followed her fan accounts, they were spotted going on a lunch date and even leaving the MET Gala together.