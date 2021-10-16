Breaking News

‘The Batman’ Trailer: Sparks Fly Between Robert Pattinson’s Batman & Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman — Watch

Zoe Kravitz is seen on the film set of Batman in which she plays Catwoman . The movie is being filmed in Liverpool UK at the moment. Liverpool city is on the edge for another lockdown Batman has started filming in Liverpool. During a rainy day a memorial service seen was shot at St George's Hall. Pictured: Zoe Kravitz Ref: SPL5192158 121020 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Entertainment Director

The long-awaited new trailer for ‘The Batman’ arrived at DC FanDome on October 16. Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight crosses paths with Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz, in the latest footage.

It’s been an entire year since the very first trailer for The Batman debuted at the first DC FanDome in 2020. The powers that be decided to bless us with a brand-new trailer at the 2021 event. Brace yourselves, this is going to be the darkest Batman movie yet.

The trailer begins with police swarming a diner and arresting Riddler (Paul Dano), who leaves behind his signature question mark in his coffee cup. “Fear is a tool. When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning,” Robert Pattinson’s Batman says. There’s also a tense face-off between Batman and Riddler in prison.

The Batman
Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman and Robert Pattinson’s Batman in ‘The Batman’ trailer. (Warner Bros)

Batman crosses paths with Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and the sparks fly immediately between them. The chemistry is perfect! Catwoman promises Batman that she can take care of herself. Later, Catwoman wonders who’s behind the mask. “Maybe we’re not so different. Who are you under there?” she asks.

Related Gallery

Batman: Stars Who’ve Played The Superhero — Photos

In the final moments of the trailer, Penguin (Colin Farrell) causes an explosion that he thinks stops Batman from coming after him. Suddenly, the Batmobile emerges from the fire. Penguin crashes and Batman is seen walking towards him. Better run, Penguin.

Ahead of the new trailer, the official Twitter page for the movie released a brief teaser that revealed Rob’s Batman voice. “It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning,” he says. Director Matt Reeves also revealed a new photo of Zoe’s Catwoman on his Twitter page. Zoe has a short and sleek bob and giving someone quite the sultry look.

Filming got underway in January 2020 but was shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After months of delays, The Batman was able to start filming again in September 2020. Production was halted once again weeks later when Rob contracted COVID-19. He made a full recovery and filming resumed.

Zoe Kravitz
Zoe Kravitz on the set of ‘The Batman.’ (SplashNews.com)

The Batman is sure to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The release date for The Batman has been pushed a number of times, but the official release date is now March 4, 2022.