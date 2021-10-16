‘The Batman’ Trailer: Sparks Fly Between Robert Pattinson’s Batman & Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman — Watch

The long-awaited new trailer for ‘The Batman’ arrived at DC FanDome on October 16. Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight crosses paths with Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz, in the latest footage.

It’s been an entire year since the very first trailer for The Batman debuted at the first DC FanDome in 2020. The powers that be decided to bless us with a brand-new trailer at the 2021 event. Brace yourselves, this is going to be the darkest Batman movie yet.

The trailer begins with police swarming a diner and arresting Riddler (Paul Dano), who leaves behind his signature question mark in his coffee cup. “Fear is a tool. When that light hits the sky, it’s not just a call. It’s a warning,” Robert Pattinson’s Batman says. There’s also a tense face-off between Batman and Riddler in prison.

Batman crosses paths with Catwoman (Zoe Kravitz) and the sparks fly immediately between them. The chemistry is perfect! Catwoman promises Batman that she can take care of herself. Later, Catwoman wonders who’s behind the mask. “Maybe we’re not so different. Who are you under there?” she asks.

In the final moments of the trailer, Penguin (Colin Farrell) causes an explosion that he thinks stops Batman from coming after him. Suddenly, the Batmobile emerges from the fire. Penguin crashes and Batman is seen walking towards him. Better run, Penguin.

Ahead of the new trailer, the official Twitter page for the movie released a brief teaser that revealed Rob’s Batman voice. “It’s not just a signal; it’s a warning,” he says. Director Matt Reeves also revealed a new photo of Zoe’s Catwoman on his Twitter page. Zoe has a short and sleek bob and giving someone quite the sultry look.

Filming got underway in January 2020 but was shut down in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After months of delays, The Batman was able to start filming again in September 2020. Production was halted once again weeks later when Rob contracted COVID-19. He made a full recovery and filming resumed.

The Batman is sure to be one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The release date for The Batman has been pushed a number of times, but the official release date is now March 4, 2022.