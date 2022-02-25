Neve Campbell May Not Return For ‘Scream 6’: ‘I’ll Read The Script & See How I Feel’

The end of Sidney Prescott? Neve Campbell said that while she’s been ‘approached’ about ‘Scream 6,’ she’s not so sure she’ll return to fight Ghostface.

Neve Campbell, 48, may be sitting out of the next Scream movie. The actress has starred as Sidney Prescott in all five films of the horror franchise, and during a Q&A panel at this past weekend’s Mad Monster Party horror convention, she revealed that she’s been “approached” about returning for Scream 6. But to fans’ horror, Neve didn’t give an absolute confirmation that she’ll be back to battle the Ghostface killer.

“There’s no script yet. There is a draft coming in soon is what I was told,” Neve explained. “Actually, I was supposed to call a producer yesterday, because he wanted to talk to me about what’s going on. You know, we’ll see. I’ll read the script and see how I feel.”

A Scream movie without Sidney? Fans can’t even imagine that, but based on Neve’s wishy-washy response at the Q&A, it could very well happen. But considering how beloved Neve’s heroic character is, we’d be very surprised if she passed up the chance to continue her career in the Scream franchise, which began with the original 1996 film.

The Scream franchise also stars former married couple Courteney Cox and David Arquette. The fifth film, which came out on January 14 and follows a new Gostface masked killer targeting teenagers in the mysterious town of Woodsboro, California, welcomed newcomers Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, and Jack Quaid. In a previous interview with HollywoodLife, David, who has played Dewey Riley in every film, said he’d be down for continuing the franchise beyond Scream 5.

“I’d love to see more,” the actor said. “I love the series and playing the characters so that would always be amazing to do more. It all sort of matters on how they do, you know what I mean? Films don’t typically get more if they’re not doing well. When you do them right and you make a good film, I think it always rises to the top.”